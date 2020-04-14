WCTE announces a new initiative, Meet The Helpers, a multiplatform project aimed at teaching children about important community helpers so they are better prepared in emergency situations. The project is now available for use by educators nationwide.
Working with national experts in early childhood development and education, the series of short videos introduces common “helpers” in the community.
The project includes videos featuring an emergency room doctor, a meteorologist, a teacher, a police officer, a firefighter, a paramedic, and a 911 operator. These videos will air on WCTE, Channel 22 during PBS KIDS programming and onWCTE’s PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, 22.4. Videos are also available online at meetthehelpers.org. The videos and resources will soon be available on PBS Learning Media (pbslearningmedia.org).
“Teachers across the country are being tasked with preparing children for disasters that are unthinkable. This project provides them with resources on how to talk to children before, during, and after a crisis in the community,” said Becky Magura, WCTE president and CEO.
“Drawing on inspiration from TV’s Fred Rogers, we looked to the helpers and soon realized a void in this type of content for children. Meet the Helpers shows the power of public media in strengthening the safety of all our communities.”
Public television stations are committed to providing educational media that meets the needs of educators and parents. Aimed at children aged 4-7, Meet the Helpers provides an opportunity to introduce student’s to critical helper careers and help them cope in a community crisis. The videos feature subject-matter experts explaining their professions and how children might interact with them in an emergency. The project also includes support materials to assist families with emergency preparedness.
Visit meetthehelpers.org for more about Meet the Helpers, videos and resources.
WCTE has served the Upper Cumberland for more than 40 years as the regions premier storyteller and is the only television station in a 75-mile radius of Cookeville, making it a strategic partner in education, health services, government, arts and music.
WCTE is a 501(c)(3) organization owned and operated by the Upper Cumberland Broadcast Council.
It is one of only 350 PBS member stations nationwide.
