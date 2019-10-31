WCTE is hosting a free estate planning and will preparation class Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Putnam County Library located at 50 E Broad St Cookeville. Guest speaker, Joy Buck-Gothard, will be speaking on understanding the impact of choosing a good executor or trustee, working effectively with an attorney, paying attention to beneficiary designations and other important issues around estate planning.
Estate planning is one of the most overlooked areas of personal financial
management. It has been estimated that more than 120 million Americans do not have proper estate plans to protect themselves or their families in the event of sickness, accidents or untimely death. This circumstance can cause many families unnecessary expenses and financial hardship. Proper planning can help avoid these unintended consequences.
Buck-Gothard is a partner at Gothard Law in Cookeville. Her office is located at 190 S Lowe Ave., Cookeville. The firm specializes in estate planning (including wills, trusts, gifting and long-term care planning), probate and trust administration, conservatorships/guardianships and adoptions.
Gothard is a Cookeville native and enjoys working with families.
If interested in attending this free class, reserve a seat by emailing Avery
Hutchins at ahutchins@wcte.org or by calling 931-528-2222, ext. 220. Class participants will receive a free estate planning booklet.
WCTE has served the Upper Cumberland for 40-plus years as the region's premier storyteller and is the only television station in a 75-mile radius of Cookeville. WCTE is a proud strategic partner with educators, health services, government, arts and music organizations across the Upper Cumberland.
WCTE is a 501(c)3 and is owned and operated by the Upper Cumberland Broadcast Council. WCTE is one of only 350 PBS member stations nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.