WCTE Upper Cumberland PBS will showcase Tennessee Songwriters Competition: Crossville at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday in April from the Grinder House Coffee Shop.
WCTE filmed the second annual Songwriter Week Qualifying Round on Feb. 8 to a sold-out audience.
The event was streamed live on wcte.org and was funded by several people and businesses in the community. Two winners were selected to move forward in the competition along with two alternates.
Tennessee Songwriters Competition: Crossville was state sanctioned.
Songwriters performed in official qualifying rounds which took place across the state from Feb. 1-15.
Top songwriters from the official qualifying rounds will perform at one of the six Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases and, one from each showcase, will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share their original songs on the historic stage at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville later this year.
“It was such an incredible experience working closely with Asa Reece and Angela Chastain in Crossville, co-owners of Grinder House, to showcase such talented artist,” said Brent Clark, WCTE’s director of content and digital media. “WCTE is so grateful to the city of Crossville, major funder in this initiative, and we look forward to continuing this great partnership to bring our viewers more entertaining content from the great town of Crossville, TN.”
Grinder House in Crossville has become a Friday night favorite of locals, providing opportunities to show case local and regional songwriting artists. Grinder House has developed a songwriter show every Friday night accompanied by a live broadcast in more than 55 countries around the globe.
WCTE has served the Upper Cumberland for more than 40 years as the region’s premier storyteller, and is the only television station in a 75-mile radius of Cookeville.
