On Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., WCTE is pleased to partner with the Cookeville Performing Arts Center at 10 E Broad St., Cookeville, bring the community a free public screening of the new PBS series “Country Music,” a documentary written and produced by filmmaker Ken Burns.
They will also be welcoming world-renowned documentarian Dayton Duncan back to Cookeville for a sneak peek screening of the upcoming documentary.
There is no charge for tickets, but seats are limited. Please reserve space at wcte.org/events.
Duncan is the writer and co-producer for many Ken Burns documentaries including the “National Parks: America's Best Idea,” “The Civil War,” “Horatio's Drive,” “Baseball,” “Mark Twain” and “Jazz.”
“Country Music” hardback coffee table book will be on sale for $55. Dayton will be signing copies starting at 6 p.m. Preview the book at https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/564642/country-music-by-dayton-duncan-and-ken-burns/.
“Country Music” is a 16-hour documentary that chronicles the history of country music and explores crucial questions like “What is country music?” and “Where did it come from?” It also focuses on the biographies of the fascinating trailblazers from the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Wills to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and many more who created and shaped it as well as the times in which they lived. Much like the music itself, the film tells unforgettable stories of hardships and joys shared by everyday people.
At 6:30, guests will move into the auditorium for a 45-minute special edition, sneak peek screening of ”Country Music” followed by a 30-minute Q&A with Dayton and other panelists.
Reserve tickets today for an unforgettable night celebrating country music, the song of America.
“Country Music” sponsors are Bank of America, Belmont University, Tennessee, Nashville, Better Angels Society, CPB and PBS.
Local sponsors are LSN.com, Presley Funeral Home, Cookeville Performing Arts Center and Crossroads Music.
WCTE has served the Upper Cumberland for more than 40 years as the region's premier storyteller and is the only television station in a 75-mile radius of Cookeville, making it a strategic partner with education, health services, government, arts and music. WCTE is owned and operated by the Upper Cumberland Broadcast Council and is one of only 350 PBS affiliates nationwide.
