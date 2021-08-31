Don’t miss hearing Grand Ole Opry member, country music legend Gene Watson when he performs at the Palace Theatre in Crossville. It is guaranteed real classic country music.
Watson with his Farewell Party Band will perform Sept. 10. Tickets are $49-$59 and available by calling 931-484-6133 or online at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com.
Watson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at 76 years of age. The Opry surprised him onstage with the honor Jan. 17, 2020, with Vince Gill asking him to be a member, 55 years after Watson first stepped foot on the legendary Ryman stage when he was just 21 years old.
Watson is recognized as one of the leading voices of classic country music. He’s one of the rare singers who still sings in the same key as he did 30 years ago and his audiences respond with standing ovations night after night when he nails the octave jumping last note on his most requested song, the now country classic “Farewell Party.”
Fans of Merle Haggard and George Jones will not want to miss this concert. It was George Jones who stated “Gene Watson is one of my all-time favorite singers!” When asked who his favorite country singer might be, the legendary Ray Price commented “I have too many to name, but Gene Watson would be right around the top of the list.”
A native Texan, Watson has six No. 1 country hits, three No. 1 gospel hits, 23 Top Tens and over 75 charted songs. Watson was inducted into the inaugural class for the Houston Texas Music Hall of Fame and is a proud member of the Texas State Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2016, Watson and Moe Bandy hosted their own TV show on the national RFD-TV Channel aptly named “The Gene and Moe Show.”
In 2017, Watson was awarded the prestigious title of “Entertainer of the Year” by his peers as members of the R.O.P.E. Awards voted and presented him their highest accolade. Watson and his dear friend, Opry legend Jeannie Seely, shared the title that year. The first time ever for a tie -vote!
Watson released his 34th studio album in December 2017, a country gospel album titled “My Gospel Roots.” The first single, “Old Roman Soldier” hit No. 1 on the country Christian charts in Cashbox and Christian Servant magazines. This is a follow up to his No. 1 gospel hit “Help Me,” which is also on “My Gospel Roots.” He went on to garner two more No. 1s from this album, giving him 3 consecutive #1s.
Critics revere Gene Watson: USA Today states “Gene Watson is one of Country’s finest and most underrated singers.” Associated Press states “He’s never sounded better, which is saying something.” CMT comments: “What can you say about the most burnished and sensitive male voice on the planet except ‘Listen’?”
Watson’s country classics include “Love In The Hot Afternoon,” “Paper Rosie,” “Farewell Party,” “Should I Come Home (Or Should I Go Crazy),” “When We Were Down To Nothing (Nothing Sure Looked Good On You)” and “Fourteen Carat Mind” just to name a few. Gene Watson has recorded with George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols, Mark Chesnutt, Rhonda Vincent and Connie Smith.
Considered one of the finest pure-country singers of his generation and known as “The Singer’s Singer” Watson offers up one of the best traditional country shows in the business. His stunning voice captivates audiences and keeps his fans coming back again and again.
For more information, call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
