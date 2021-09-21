Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.