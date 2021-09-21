The senior citizens of Cumberland County met Sept.10 for their regular fun day with chit chat and games. George Miller called the bingo numbers. A big thanks to all our sponsors for the nice prizes every week.
Jim Blalock, president, opened the regular meeting with prayer by Bob Jones and the Pledge led by Phyllis Jones.
Helen Lord, Sunshine Lady, gave a report on members that still need prayers. And Helen is the person to see if you are interested in game day Sept. 21.
We had three guests: Gwen and Randy Sanger and Lloyd Bilbrey. New members are Mary and Loren Farr and Priscilla Sutton. Welcome to all.
The birthdays and anniversaries for September were read with 20 birthdays and seven anniversaries for the month. Thank you Gwen Flynn for all the times you’ve played the piano for us.
Country music is played the first and third Saturday of the month at the center from 6-8 p.m. and line dancing is every Friday 6-8 p.m.
Fred Zoeller spoke a short time on the vaccines available and where to get them. Arlene Simmons thanked everyone for the veterans program last week and we hear that Leonard Hollender will be a contestant in the America’s Got Talent night at the Palace coming up.
And remember our fundraiser at the Palace Oct. 2. Hope we have a good turnout for this.
Entertainment for the day was Al Watkins who sings and plays the guitar. Thank you, Al.
After Bob Jones sang the manna prayer everyone enjoyed Lee and Barbara Heffner’s famous chicken pot pie.
Starting next week we can bring in cold dishes such as salad, slaw, jello, but nothing warm. And a big thank you to all who help in the kitchen each week.
Until next week, be good to one another.
