Judi Miller will teach the Smorgasbord class on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the PCAC.
You, the student, will learn how to make a color wheel with any three primary colors and then using those colors create a watercolor painting showing unity of colors within the painting. All art materials are supplied.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is a very reasonable $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Judi’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine). For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249.
The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited to 8 students, so register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible. Website: www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
