Vera Bogle is back to teach the Smorgasbord class on Tuesday, May 4th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. Doodling with watercolors is a creative way to loosen up and draw something unexpected. Students will begin with a random pattern of watercolor paint and use gel pens to add drawings and marks on top of, and around, their watercolor pattern to create an interesting and exciting piece of art. Vera will show students a fantastic way to improve their watercolor skills with daring doodling! In addition to building skills, the process is relaxing and reduces stress.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is a very reasonable $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Vera’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Drive (off Peavine). For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249. The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so register early
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
