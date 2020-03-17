You see it all the time. You’re on a scenic drive in the mountains and come around a curve. You anticipate taking in the view and there it is; somebody has decided that this is their personal dump site and dumped their trash, tires and junk. Your heart breaks. Your morale falls. They have polluted the land, the ecosystem, the scenery and your faith in humanity. It ticks you off (or at least it does me); the display of callous disrespect, the unnecessariness of it all.
They are spoilers.
Enter Gambler 500, with a concept that is just crazy enough to work.
Mason Dixon brings Gambler 500 events to Tennessee and organized the Gambler 500 Redemption Rally for environmentally conscience adventure seekers and mudding enthusiasts to do a little mountain-top off-roading to clean up Hinch Mountain on March 6-8.
Anti-spoiler alert: these are the guys who undo the spoiling. They are anti-spoilers. They get their jalopies off working against the rubbish flingers, getting dirty for the greater good.
The idea is for people to grab their drabby P.O.S.’s and see how far they get from check point to checkpoint, stopping along the way to pick up litter and fix their broken down beaters as they go.
The cars are duds that are zip tied, duct taped, super glued and bungee corded together, worth about $500– that is, if the rate of metal is high. Participants were able to do some serious muddin’, get to see the prettiest scenery the Hinch had to offer, like Welch’s Point, and even go through a drive-through river car wash.
The cleaning motto is “leave it better than you found it,” and they like to get down and dirty to make that happen. They relish a rough ride and aren’t afraid of hard work.
It’s a culture in and of itself.
It’s ingenious.
The challenge was more than accepted as people from all over the U.S., from California to Pennsylvania and Washington to Louisiana, and even Germany, filtered in to pretty up the Hinch. The curiosity to see if their crapsters could handle Hinch Mountain added a level of spontaneity and ingenuity, the likes of which have never been seen before– except perhaps at other Gambler 500 rallies.
It. Was. Epic.
The best part?
“I’ve been riding up there for 15 years and I’ve never seen it so clean,” said Dixon, as participants continuously limped their junkers to the dumpster to offload their collected trash.
About 200 cars were entered to participate in the Gambler 500 Redemption Rally and about 500 people joined in to clean up Hinch Mountain. Cumberland County Sanitation Department set a 40-foot dumpster out for the event, which was filled to overflowing. Several truck loads of tires were also collected and even part of a boat was brought in for disposal. Selk Sanitation donated the use of their portable johns.
The Gambler 500s don’t care what happens to their cars. Some even try to break them on purpose. For those whose vehicles made it back, they reunited with the others at the campground mudboggin’ pit to try. Some got stuck and a big tractor would come out to push them out. Others stood near the campfire and watched the spectacle. Some, who hopefully had their helmets on, gunned their beaters and jumped over the rock pile– very Duke’s of Hazzard.
The whole event kind of makes you rethink taking ole Sally the Suburban to the junkyard, doesn’t it? Especially when you can do something fun, be a part of a massive cleanup and be able to contribute to the maintenance of the beauty that surrounds us here.
Waste not. Want not.
This was Dixon’s fourth Gambler 500 Tennessee event, he’d organized two in Crossville and two in Petros (Brushy Mountain). The next Gambler 500 Tennessee event is set for Sept. 18-20. So don’t fix your cars, keep them crappy and stay tuned on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gambler500TN as the event details develop.
