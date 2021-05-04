The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table is honored to welcome Prof. Thomas Flagel, a popular and well known Civil War speaker, Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
He will discuss his recent book, War, Memory, and the 1913 Gettysburg Reunion. The meeting will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., in Fairfield Glade.
The church and the Round Table Board request that members and guests wear masks. Temperatures will be taken.
The Reunion was a battlefield gathering of American Civil War veterans in honor of the Battle of Gettysburg’s 50th anniversary. All honorably discharged veterans in the Grand Army of the Republic and the United Confederate Veterans were invited to the June 29-July 4 gathering. More than 53,000 veterans attended from 46 states.
“The old veterans couldn’t wait to come. Roads ran thick with automobiles and horse buggies. Most arrived on the nation’s sprawling rails. A few walked more than 100 miles. An 85-year-old man, fearing his son would prevent him from going, crawled out a window and caught a train.”
Why would the veterans go with the promise of little more than a cot, two blankets, military fare, and the presence of countless foes? The veterans were revisiting a time and place in their past that would cause them to remember the physical pain and emotional trauma they had suffered.
The veterans came in hopes of finding fellow members of their old regiments. Such was the pattern throughout the week. When asked by his hometown paper, a North Carolinian said, “How did we put in our time? We scattered.”
Many Confederates arrived in gray uniforms holding Confederate battle flags. Unionists, predominantly in civilian attire, reminded them who had won. In general, Southerners still believed the war was an invasion, while Northerners considered the Confederacy treasonous. Yet the soldiers sought out each other, hoping to make sense of their shared devastating past.
The nation in 1913 was involved in numerous foreign and domestic crises and was in desperate need for signs of unity. U.S. ground forces were in Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua, and the Philippines, and trouble threatened in the Balkans. At home, fights continued over Jim Crow, female suffrage, overseas expansion, immigration and labor rights.
Many politicians and generals who came to speak at the Reunion believed the reasons the veterans came were clear. They proposed that the veterans were motivated to attend by a desire for a reunified country.
Recent scholarship effectively dismantles the “Reconciliation of 1913” theme, finding instead that sectionalism and lingering hostilities largely prevailed among veterans and civilians. The old soldiers had not moved on from the Civil War.
Flagel’s original research examines how four individual veterans viewed the reunion, what motivated them to attend, how they acted and reacted once they arrived, and whether these survivors found what they were personally seeking.
Flagel is an associate professor of history at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, TN. He holds history degrees from Loras College, Kansas State University, Creighton University, and a Ph.D. in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University.
He has written a series of books: The History Buff’s Guides to the Civil War, to Gettysburg, to World War II, and to the Presidents.
He has worked with multiple historic preservation groups, including the Civil War Trust and the National Park Service. As a national speaker on war and memory, he also works in oral history. This field helps preserve the stories of those who are otherwise forgotten or erased from public discourse. He lives in Franklin, TN.
Meetings are open to everyone. Visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for members and first-time visitors. Those visiting a second time or more are asked to pay $5. For more information about the round table, contact Ken Patton, 901-292-9312, or Susan Hadenchuk, 910-619-0023.
