This October, grab some friends and Walk Across Tennessee!
This annual challenge welcomes groups to walk, run, hike or bike with groups of four tracking their distance. The goal is to accumulate 537 miles — the distance from Bristol to Memphis — over the six weeks of the challenge, which ends Nov. 14.
Teams can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/y3szlw4u.
The captain reports mileage online each week, qualifying the team for incentives.
Walk Across Tennessee is the October challenge in the A Better Me Challenge going on now through May. Sign up to enjoy access to a private Facebook group with activities, information and support to make small changes to impact your health and well-being.
For more information, contact Crystal Blankenship, UT-TSU Extension Cumberland County, at cblankenship@utk.edu.
