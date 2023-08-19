Le Voss is a gifted watercolor artist who will be featured at the Plateau Creative Arts Center during the month of September.
Voss has been a resident of Fairfield Glade since 1993. She resides on one of the beautiful lakes, where she enjoys a lovely view of nature. This appreciation of nature and the friendships she has made are two of her favorite parts of living in Fairfield Glade.
Voss’ paintings are a dance of vibrant colors and fine details. When asked what her inspiration was, she said she finds inspiration in all of God’s creation — be it a face or a flower, each has beauty.
The Art Guild is honored to have Le Voss as the featured artist for September. Everyone is encouraged to view the works of Voss and other Art Guild members Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Sept. 6 through Oct. 5 at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Drive.
Friday, Sept. 1, the Art Guild will be holding the monthly Fun and Wine First Friday Reception from 5-7 p.m. at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. All are welcome to attend this free event and enjoy a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage. You can meet Voss and other artists and learn more about everything the Art Center has to offer while you enjoy the variety of artwork on display by these local talented artists.
Also in September the Arts Center will be displaying artists’ interpretations of tessellation.
Tessellation is an arrangement of shapes, closely fitted together, especially of polygons in a repeated pattern without gaps or overlapping.
Tessellation art is created through the process of covering a surface with a number of geometric shapes that fit together almost like a jigsaw puzzle, never overlapping and leaving no spaces between them. Also known as tiling, this process results in a mosaic pattern that can be used in a highly creative manner, despite its largely confining mathematical structure. The use of tessellation ideas and concepts throughout our history has resulted in the creation of beautifully decorated architecture, such as temples and mosques, as well as magnificent works of art. Examples of this style of artwork are very evident in M.C. Escher’s body of work.
Tessellations can be found in many areas of life. They can be seen in the pattern of a tile floor, a brick wall, or a chess board. Nature also displays tessellations — think of the hexagonal shape of a honeycomb, the diamond pattern of a snakeskin, or the center of a sunflower.
Themed art exhibits, such as the September theme of tessellation, are a great way to get a range of artists to exhibit their work together. Not only does it provide established artists with an event to present their work, but it also gives up-and-coming artists the opportunity to enter the art world. Themed art exhibits are open to all Art Guild members, with no additional entry fees. For these themes, it is the artist’s interpretation and choice of medium.
