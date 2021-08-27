Cumberland Mountain State Park planters received some much-needed weeding and mulching on June 24.
Brad Fox, secretary of The Obed Watershed Community Association, organized the event. They have officially partnered with the park to help with the weeding of planters.
Both OWCA and Friends of the Park emphasize plants native to Tennessee and removal of invasives.
“A healthy watershed contains diverse plant and animal life,” Fox said. “Building awareness of native plants and their role in healthy watersheds is why we support the CMSP native gardens.”
Laurie, secretary of Friends of the Park, added, “It was so nice to work with people who can tell the weeds and invasives from the desired plants! The planters at the restaurant, museum and office look taken care of now.”
The work group included members of OWCA, Fairfield Glade Rotary Club and Friends of the Park. Another weeding will be set for October and the help will continue in the future since the park is now partnered with OWCA.
In the meantime Chris Doster, who manages the Monarch Waystation plants by the office, and Laurie Snyder have been getting major plants marked with name stakes. The Friends bought the stakes and Crossville Trophy and Gifts donated the signs for them.
The park staff and Friends of Park are grateful for all the help to beautify our state park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.