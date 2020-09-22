The Military Memorial Museum on Main St. in Crossville is in a state of transition.
Robert and Nita Boring established and have managed the museum since its inception and will be stepping back into senior management and directorship positions. A new board of directors recently created in conjunction with the city of Crossville, Cumberland County and the Borings, are moving forward with a planned rebirth of the Military Memorial Museum.
Robert and Nita have given the community a wonderful asset to enjoy for years to come but, like many of us, they are hitting an age where they can no longer shoulder the burden of running the museum full time by themselves, hence the new board.
At this time, the museum requires maintenance and improvements to assure its sustainability. The board of directors is addressing many of these issues during this time of transition.
One of the first and most urgent needs of the museum is a robust core of docents (volunteers) to keep the doors open. Currently there are only three docents working with Robert and the board has determined it needs more help to keep the museum functioning as planned. Locke Kelly, the new museum managing director, is working with the Borings to recruit and train docents. The more docents recruited, the easier volunteer hours are to schedule and the less burden on everyone concerned.
The museum is recruiting those who would like to contribute to this effort and the community by volunteering to be a docent. Volunteers will bring a willingness to spend a few hours a month in the museum greeting visitors and explaining the museum.
The first step is to volunteer to attend an initial training session. If after the session, you decide to commit to becoming a docent, additional training and time working in the museum with a trained docent will be scheduled.
A docent sign up and introductory training session is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Military Memorial Museum at 10 a.m. To sign up or for additional information, contact Locke Kelly at lauchlinkelly@comcast.net or call 571-218-0089. You can also reach Shawn Brunelle at sjbusnpa@yahoo.com.
