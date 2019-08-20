The 127 South Seniors met Aug. 16 for their usual games, snacks, coffee and conversation. Bingo numbers were called by Pat Fredley, and the prizes were furnished by Dr. Hooie.
Jan Neitzke, president, called the regular meeting to order, with Jean Wettlaufer giving the prayer and Leonard Hollender leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Guests were Charles Carter.
Jan is collecting money for the Cherokee Casino day trip set Sept. 17. Please check Kroger receipts for credit that benefits the senior center. The 127 Corridor Sale items are now being accepted, but please no clothes or medicines. Bluegrass music is held every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the senior center. There is still time to sign up to volunteer at the fair. This is always a fun time.
Please keep the military, first responders and those who are ill or recovering in your prayers.
Leonard Hollender told a couple of jokes including one about tomatoes. Sheila Johnson also told one of Leonard's jokes.
Steve Sherick was the entertainment for the day, singing oldies and Elvis songs. He has such a pleasant voice.
After the dinner prayer, we were treated to Kay Blalock's chicken casserole and sides brought in by members. A big thank you to those who help in the kitchen every week and to those that bring in side dishes.
Until next week, be good to one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.