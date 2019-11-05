The Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics is a sports competition for athletes 50 and above that combines a wide range of competitive sporting events. This year more than 300 athletes from 28 neighboring counties competed in this district.
The objective of this special event is to recognize people who have achieved and maintained good health throughout their lives, to promote physical fitness and the pursuit of lifetime leisure activities, and to provide opportunities for fun, recreation and fellowship.
On Oct. 7, 138 senior athletes from 28 neighboring counties gathered together for the 2019 Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics Recognition Luncheon. Every year these athletes inspire others with their drive and dedication to living a healthy and active life.
This year's special honors went to:
• The oldest female and male athletes — Clara Hinds, age 98, from Jamestown and Ernest Robertson, age 96, from Putnam County
• Female and male to take home the most medals — Anita Smith, who competed in 14 events, and Wayne Matthews, who competed in 17 events
• The first-ever Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics Ambassador Award — Mary Kelly.
• Inspiration awards — Joyce Ingram, Wayne Matthews, Raymond Myers and Pat Murphy
• Outstanding Volunteer Award — Muffin Liskovec.
In addition, they awarded all of the volunteers who helped to make the 2019 senior games a success. They also recognized the chair volleyball players for their dedication and helping to recruit athletes from five neighboring counties, resulting in 91 athletes competing in this year's largest Senior Olympic event.
Organizers also want to thank everyone for taking advantage of the opportunities that the Senior Olympics offer and for being great role models for the communities. It is a great honor to have such athletes compete in the Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics.
They would also like to thank City Mayor James Mayberry for welcoming and congratulating the senior athletes, Cumberland Medical Center/Covenant Health for catering the meal and all of their 2019 sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (founding sponsor); Eye Centers of Tennessee, the city of Crossville, Cumberland County, Life Care Center of Crossville, Cumberland Medical Center/Covenant Health (all gold sponsors); and AAAD and Fairfield Glade Community Club (both silver sponsors).
