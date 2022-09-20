On Sept. 9, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order.
Bob Jones gave the opening prayer and Phyllis Jones led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Bilbrey Funeral Home and Eye Centers of Tennessee.
Jim also welcomed new senior center member Joyce Ernest.
Jim asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Please say a special prayer for Sam Graham, who passed away this week.
Contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing issues.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on senior center activities and upcoming events:
• Fixed water leak between the water meter and the center. Special thanks to Fred Zoeller and Harry Thomson for helping out. Insurance will pay for excess water usage due to the leak. The water fountain between the bathrooms was also fixed and is now working.
• The senior center’s electric bill has been high the past few months. Please turn off lights when exiting a room and make sure the door closes behind you as you enter/leave the senior center. Use the emergency door button to open the doors so the doors will then close automatically.
• In remembrance of 9/11, the senior center flag was at half-staff on Sunday, Sept. 11.
• The center needs to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 yard sale. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone pick up or drop off your donations.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, please sign up to help when Sheila calls upon you.
• Movie Day is the second Monday, each month, at 2 p.m.
• Line dancing is every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for members. Please do not only use your spouse. Add another family member or close friend.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Today’s entertainment was chair rumba with Kathleen Sheever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.