On Oct. 26 the Seniors of 127 South met for their usual gathering with games, conversation, snacks and coffee. Arlene Simmons and Helen Lord called the bingo numbers with Dr. Galloway furnishing prizes. There were also brown bag surprises for bingo winners brought in by members for some Halloween fun.
Jan Neitzke, president, opened the meeting with Mary Brown giving the prayer and Gene Ballew leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Nancy Fincher, sunshine lady, kept members up-to-date on those needing prayers and, as always, remember to pray for our military and first responders.
The bus for the Pigeon Forge trip Nov. 14 will be leaving the center at 11 a.m. The bus for the Callaway Gardens, GA, trip Dec. 4 will leave the center at 7 a.m. The group will be stopping at Warm Springs, GA, on the way. That is where President FDR had his "Little White House.” At 7 p.m. that evening will be the trip through the forest at Callaway Gardens. The Nova Scotia trip for next July is filling up fast and Jan is working on a trip to San Francisco for next year. Her trips for all of next year will be out in December. Jan puts in a lot of time planning these trips.
Always check your Kroger receipts, bring in items for the corridor sale and bluegrass music is every Thursday night from 5:30 to 7:30. Game day will be Nov. 20 so see Helen Lord if interested.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be Nov. 16 with Beef and Barrel catering. Sallye and Marietta are in charge of the sign-up sheet and taking your orders with a ham or turkey choice. The cost is $8 for members and $9 for guests. Christmas dinner will be Dec. 21. catered by Beef and Barrel also.
Volunteers are needed to fill officer positions and board member openings for the new year so please help if you can. The election will be held in December. Also, dues for next year may be paid now.
Nov. 27 will be the day to decorate the 127 Senior Center's Christmas tree at First National Bank. Annie Lewis would like those helpers to be at the bank by 8 a.m.
Helen Lord and Leonard Hollender told their little ditties for the meeting, and for laughs.
Steve Sherick provided the entertainment with songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s and country music as well. Thanks Steve. We all can relate to those songs.
After the dinner prayer by Bob Jones, members were served Fred's baked, ground beef patties, mashed potatoes and gravy along with sides brought in by members. Thanks everyone for helping in the kitchen.
Until next week, be good to one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.