Snacks, coffee, pool and dominoes were enjoyed by early members. Bingo was called by Helen, and the prizes were donated by Wyndridge Health Center. The members sure appreciate their sponsors for the bingo prizes. Arlene had also asked people to bring a brown paper bag with a gift in it or a $1 to be given out along with the bingo prizes.
There were some members dressed in cute Halloween attire. Pat Fredley made sure that all the bingo games were with a Halloween or scary theme.
Jan called the meeting to order. Lucy said an opening prayer, and Tom Simmons led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Nancy Fincher advised of the several members who still need kind thoughts and prayers. They include Bill and Lu Bullard, Marietta, Velma, Sally Rogers and Richard Ferguson. They were happy to see that Tom Fincher is back.
Remember that they have bluegrass here every Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and play or listen to great music. They appreciate the time that all of the musicians give to them. Please keep the bluegrass mandolin player in your prayers as well.
Nov. 12 will be the trip for the Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge. The bus will leave at 2 pm.
Nov. 22 will be the Thanksgiving dinner at the center. Please sign up by Nov. 15 and see Velma to pay the $8 for members or $9 for guests. The main entrée choice will be ham or turkey and all the fixin’s.
The center will be closed on Nov. 29. Dec. 3 will be the Dixie Stampede trip, and money is due by Nov. 8. In 2020 some of the big trips will be to Orlando in April and November to Hawaii. See Jan for more details.
Sheila Johnson is collecting member dues for 2020. They have to be paid by Dec. 15 and are still only $10 for the year.
Velma will be collecting for the Christmas dinner after Thanksgiving. The dinner choice will be roast beef or ham.
The November calendar is now available at the front desk. The next game day will be Tuesday, Nov. 19. See Helen to sign up or for more details.
Lucy Elmore will be in charge of the tree for the Parade of Trees at First National Bank of Tennessee this year. Volunteers are needed. See Lucy to sign up or for more information. The date for the tree decorating has not been set yet.
Fred cooked fish as the main entrée. Next week Helen will be cooking chicken taquitos. Bring a dish or dessert to share, and lunch is free.
You may also pay just $5 for lunch if you don’t bring a dish. Doug Lock told four jokes, and they were quite enjoyable. Leonard took a break from the joke-telling.
The great entertainer last week was Ruth Lucas. She sang many popular songs, and her music was enjoyed by everyone. Thank you, Peggy Clark, for the entertainment choices.
Registration forms are on the side table for anyone wishing to run for an office or for the board. All positions are open to everyone. If you have any questions, see Jan or Sheila for assistance. There is always help from past officers and board members to assist new ones. The completed forms must be in by Nov. 22.
Be aware of your surroundings when you go in or out of your cars and be careful in your own home. Remember, rugs on top of rugs can cause someone to trip or fall, so get rid of them and stay safer.
