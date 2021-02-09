Obed Wild and Scenic River, Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and Cumberland Trail State Park are partnering for the annual Cumberland Trail Volunteer Day Feb. 13.
The public is encouraged to join in by gathering at Rock Creek Campground off Catoosa Road in Morgan County at 10 a.m. EST.
Trail maintenance will be performed on the 2.5-mile section of the Cumberland Trail between Rock Creek Campground and Alley Ford.
Efforts will concentrate on routine trail maintenance such as cleaning out water bars, removing downed logs and limbs, cutting back brush along the trail and establishing the original trail base in some areas.
The event is expected to conclude around 3 p.m.
Participants should bring sturdy footwear, work gloves, and wear clothing appropriate for weather conditions. They should also bring along plenty of water, snacks and a lunch.
Volunteers are also encouraged to bring loppers and small bow saws or folding saws (no chainsaws). Other tools will be provided.
This event may be rescheduled due to bad weather.
CDC guidelines, including social distancing, will be practiced.
Important components include maintaining a distance of greater than 6 feet from others and wearing face coverings.
Volunteers are a vital part of park operations, helping complete necessary projects. This event is an excellent opportunity to help make a difference.
Call the volunteer coordinator at 423-569-9778 for more information on how to become a volunteer.
Information about this event is available by calling 423-346-6294.
