Friday at the Crossroads offered something for everyone Oct. 4 — and for one group of volunteers, the event grew into more than they expected.
It started with a few people in one of the cardiac pulmonary rehabilitation classes at Cumberland Medical Center. They decided to have a bake sale to raise money for grants to help those who need the rehab but are unable to afford it because they are either uninsured or underinsured.
Volunteers collected home-baked goods from several of the cardiac pulmonary rehab classes, and one procured a prime spot in front of Mitchell Drug Store.
By the time Friday at the Crossroads ended, the bake sale had netted a bit more than $900. But the volunteers didn’t stop there — they passed the hat the following Monday until they were able to round off the amount to $1,004.
Volunteers do make a difference. To volunteer to be part of the difference, call Sherry Gregory at 931-788-5400.
