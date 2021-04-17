In 1974, National Volunteer Week was established by presidential proclamation.
The House of Hope and Threads of Hope Thrift Store celebrate and honor the volunteers who lend their time and talent to meaningful service and express appreciation to them for their positive impact on their community.
“Our volunteers at House of Hope and Threads of Hope Thrift Store represent the core of the organizations; without them we would not be able to provide the services for the drug-endangered, abused and at-risk children of Cumberland County. Many of our volunteers have been with us for more than ten years, and their dedication reveals their heart. We could never say thank you enough. We would also like to invite new volunteers to come along beside us and join this worthy cause,” said Denise Melton, executive director of House of Hope and Threads of Hope Thrift Store.
With input from law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, House of Hope was created in 2004 to provide a short-term safe haven for Cumberland County children removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, drug endangerment or other unsafe conditions while awaiting placement with relatives or in foster care. During the often traumatic transition, the loving staff and volunteers provide the children a full-home environment including meals, play area, clothing, personal items, and other necessary services.
House of Hope facilities are available to the Department of Children’s Services and law enforcement for removals, forensic interviews, meetings, and supervised visitations. Additional programs and services are also offered, such as Child Safety Days, My Choices … My Life, Generation Next Summer Program, Angel Tree, the GRACE Program, community service opportunities, scholarships and direct support services for clients. Volunteers assist with all House of Hope programs and activities and with clerical and housekeeping needs.
With no government funding provided to the House of Hope, Threads of Hope Thrift Store was created solely to provide direct support to House of Hope and its clients. With the assistance of dedicated volunteers working behind the scenes to process, sort and price the many donations, the store is kept well stocked and in great condition. Volunteers enjoy putting their skills and talents to work in areas of interest in everything from clothing to electronics, home décor, collectibles, furniture, housewares, linens, media and even a special craft and miscellaneous department for those DIY projects and more.
Seniors who retired to Cumberland County and local citizens of all ages cite addressing the needs of children, offering opportunities to “give back” to their communities or to give purpose to their lives and fostering human connections and new friendships as reasons for volunteering with an organization. House of Hope and Threads of Hope are honored to have been selected for their volunteer service.
House of Hope and Threads of Hope look forward to welcoming new volunteers at any time. There are many opportunities available and flexible scheduling.
If you have free time and want to spend it volunteering with an organization that positively impacts the lives of children, visit www.houseofhopetn.org or call 931-707-2273.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.