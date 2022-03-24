Volunteerism is not a hard thing, it’s a heart thing.
It’s also an everyone thing.
While not everyone is able to go and do all the time, everyone can do something. And when we volunteer, our children see us, bearing witness to those answering the call to help our fellow man, woman and child. They can see firsthand that volunteering takes many, many forms, each worth the doing and as important as the next, whether it be to volunteer to do a chore in the house, favor someone with a kindness, work an extra shift for a colleague who needs a break, check on a neighbor, donate money, collect supplies, offer moral support, or give of time and energy.
The adage is true: many hands make lighter work.
Born and raised in the Volunteer State, it is incumbent upon me to be just that. As a matter of personality, I am a fixer; I want to make things better.
One way I can fulfill this inherent calling is by being a member of the Monterey Lions Disaster Response Team. I am not always available to go on the dispatches due to work and household scheduling demands, but if I can help I do whenever and wherever I am able. I have been on a handful of local dispatches, assisting with storm cleanup from tornadoes to ice storms from Athens to Cookeville and Fairfield Glade to Monterey. My husband and son have also given up a weekend or two volunteering to help us on local dispatches.
After a Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall on the shores of the Gulf at the end of August last year, among other affected areas, it devastated southern Louisiana. The Monterey Lions Club Disaster Response Team sent a call out for a supply drive in Monterey to collect donated canned goods, nonperishables, drinks, water, gasoline, and toiletries prior to dispatching to make a supply drop at the Freddie John Falgout VFW Post 3665 in Raceland in the Louisiana Bayou. As always, the community members of Monterey responded unsparingly and the Disaster Response Team trucks and trailer were weighted down with supplies from their generosity and care.
Then, over Labor Day weekend, members were dispatched. Because of the holiday, it worked out for me to dispatch with them.
My 15-year old daughter, Zolah, had seen reports and heard the news about the devastation and hardships the people affected by the storm were suffering. She was inspired to help and asked if she was old enough to volunteer with the team. It really was a proud momma moment when I saw the concerned look on her sweet face, her determination to help and willingness to give up her holiday from school. Instead of making plans with her friends with her time off, she was asking to go and work toward easing someone’s suffering. As a parent, it is mine to foster that willingness in her, make the opportunities available to her and let her experience actively giving back and helping to lessen the plight of others. It is the basics of instilling volunteerism, perpetuating it, propelling it forward.
We rode in the back seat of the team’s extended cab pickup for a dozen hours with the team leader, Ken Hall, and his wife, Dianne. Zolah was perfectly content. She didn’t complain, not one iota. I’m not bragging nor was I surprised that she didn’t, but even if she had just a little, it would have been understandable. But, her sole objective was to help where she could and she knew that sitting in the truck for the long haul was far less uncomfortable than being on the bayou with no home, no electricity or running water during the most miserably hot month of the Louisiana summer.
We made our way toward Hattiesburg, MS, and began to see how far the hurricane damage reached, made evident with hazardous debris on the roadway as downed trees traced the lines of the interstate.
As we drove further into Louisiana into bayou country, the scenes from the horrendous hurricane wreckage just got worse and worse. Even by this point, when the waters had receded somewhat in the few days since the storm, the banks of the bayou were still swelled up over the roads, some parts completely washed out. There were overturned boats, power poles and telephone lines tangled by the storm, rows and rows of roofless homes, crushed cars and equipment and flooded businesses closed by the storm. The array of colorful tarps on tops of the buildings brought little in the way of comfort for the people there; their American dream, their homes and livelihoods unmercifully smashed into splinters of hope to rebuild upon.
I wondered if the swelling water would have displaced the alligators that lurk within them, bringing them into people’s yards and on the flooded streets. Apparently, they were. Passing by on the road from the truck, it was difficult to make out whether they were just logs of storm debris in the water or alligators. But, Zolah spotted her first wild alligator swimming in a swell between the interstate we were on and an adjacent road. Another team member saw it, too, and confirmed the sighting of the 10-foot gator.
We arrived at VFW Post 3665 in Raceland to offload our supplies. The veterans and community volunteers were there to greet us. When we got out of the truck, it was hard to breathe the air was so heavy with humidity. Bobby and Claudia Boudreaux were orchestrating the teams of people dropping off supplies and the volunteers categorizing them for distribution.
I loved to hear them talk in their crooning bayou accent, softened by the perspective parishes of their birth. It was lyrical, musical to listen to. Their Cajun accents were so endearing, soothing and so friendly. As we unloaded our donations, I made a new friend. He was an older Vietnam veteran; a tall, humorous gentleman by the name of Raymond Ledet. He said it so fast I couldn’t understand it to say it, let alone spell it. He pronounced it more slowly for me and said with soft, round vowels, “Raymen LaDay.”
The post’s large flag pole had been mangled in the storm, creased and pushed over to leaning, stopping before the flag ever touched the ground. It still bore Old Glory, waving lowly in the heavy air.
Pointing to the flag pole, in his thick Cajun accent, Ledet said, “See what ‘dis mean? It mean we’re bent but not broke.”
As the volunteers organized our supplies, we began setting out grape jelly. Ledet and I segued from that to canning and making our own jelly. He said he’d made fig, persimmon and blueberry. I told him I had never had fig or persimmon preserves before, but that season I had made wild cherry and apple jelly, and my frozen blueberries were waiting for me to make jam.
Of all the things I could have imagined my new friend and I having in common, who would have thought it would be canning? As we talked more about canning preserves, jams and jellies, he told me the story about the fig tree. One of his good veteran friends had a very productive old fig tree in his yard across the bayou. He’d let Ledet harvest from this tree every year. About six years ago, his 95-year-old friend passed away, but his daughters inherited the property and honored Ledet’s friendship with their father by continuing to let him harvest the figs. That very season, he said the harvest brought in about 30 pounds of figs from the old tree, the best yet. He said he’d used about 25 gallons of his harvest making the year’s preserves. But, Hurricane Ida had lopped the old tree off at the ground and flipped it completely over. There would be no more figs from his good friend’s tree.
Ledet said he had saved about 5 gallons to make a small batch next year when he knew there would be no figs to harvest.
We were about to leave after the group pictures were made with the VFW Post members, but Ledet asked our team leader if he would wait, that he only lived about 10 minutes away but he wanted to get some preserves to share with me before we left.
Ledet came back with a dozen jars, half were fig preserves and the other half were strawberry-fig preserves. When he handed them to me, I felt the weight of it in gold.
Here was this beautiful, weathered veteran giving a dozen jars of his precious preserves to me. I know how much work went into them; all that effort in harvesting and preparing them, cooking and canning them, not to mention knowing what those figs meant to him and that he wouldn’t have a harvest next year.
Yet, he still wanted to offer them to me. It was so precious. My heart ached with tenderness of his gift.
He said he wanted to thank us and that he’d wanted to bring me fig preserves and persimmon preserves but couldn’t find the persimmon. He said he may have run out, so he thought he’d bring the strawberry-fig preserves to make it up to me. I told him he didn’t have to make anything up to me, but it was all the more precious.
He asked, “Do you know how I do the strawberry-fig?”
I shook my head, and in that sweet Cajun he said, “I just cook ’em up and put ’em wit de fig and thass it.”
I was enamored that someone like him could just continue to give and give even though he’d been through so much, fought in war, served his country, been through storms like Hurricane Ida and now was volunteering at the post to help others in its aftermath.
What’s more is that my daughter saw this sweet gesture, and it touched her heart, too.
Volunteering is so much more than volunteering. It is new friendships and fig preserves; a story, a memory, a lesson and a love. I could never give as much in my volunteerism as what gets added to me.
Though we cannot keep the storms from coming, we can volunteer to be the calm after the storm, and weather them better together.
