Pfaffenroth continues a life of service
Mark Pfaffenroth, a former police officer and member of the U.S. Naval Reserves residing in Crossville, has been named the adult recipient of 2023’s Governor’s Volunteer Star Award in Tennessee to recognize his volunteer work in Cumberland County.
“It is an honor to be selected for something like this,” Pfaffenroth said. “It makes you feel good that somebody recognizes you for the work you do.”
Pfaffenroth is well-known for his work as the president of the Military Memorial Museum in Crossville. The museum was established by Robert Boring and his wife, Nita, in 2002. The museum displays more than 5,000 historic artifacts donated from Cumberland County residents and visitors, including ones from foreign countries.
“We had close to 6,000 visitors come in last year. For our little town, that’s pretty good,” Pfaffenroth said. “It’s gratifying to see the veterans come in and reminisce. They’re happy to see their history is still being kept alive.”
When Robert and Nita’s health began declining a few years ago, Pfaffenroth stepped in to help take over operations to keep the museum alive, becoming a part of the museum’s board of directors with Guy McBride and Locke Kelly.
“We kind of just re-energized it—brought in some more volunteers, reached out to people,” Pfaffenroth said. “We set up some goals for getting the building restored, things like that.”
The museum explores a long range of military history, from the Civil War era to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and is not limited to the bigger picture of these wars.
“We’re trying to show people, particularly the community here in Cumberland County, what part Cumberland County played in World War II, or in the Spanish-American War, or in the Civil War,” Pfaffenroth said.
“The people there, and their ancestors in some cases, did play an active role in these events,” Pfaffenroth said.
Pfaffenroth says one of his main goals is to repair the building so that the second floor could be usable again, whether for storage or additional display space.
“This is all three, four, five years down the road. It’s a long-term plan,” Pfaffenroth said.
Pfaffenroth also participates in the Fraternal Order of Police and the Military Officers Association of America.
In MOAA, the main focus is on supporting the JROTC programs in areas surrounding Cumberland County—including White County, Cookeville, Oak Ridge and Jamestown, to name a few. MOAA raises money for the programs and has representatives liaison with the schools to help with any needs in running the program.
“Even if they [JROTC students] don’t go into the military, they get a good background for discipline and teamwork—skills that they’re going to need as they grow up,” Pfaffenroth said.
Pfaffenroth, a native of OshKosh, WI, has lived in Tennessee since 1965 and served as a police officer in Memphis for 26 years. A decade into being an officer, he enlisted in US Naval Reserves and remained active in both the police department and the reserves until 2001.
However, Pfaffenroth would later volunteer for mobilization in support of Operation Enduring Freedom after the events of 9/11. Pfaffenroth served in various intelligence capacities throughout his service to the military before retiring at the rank of commander at the end of 2010.
Following his retirement from the Navy, Pfaffenroth and his wife moved to Crossville. Shortly after moving, he became the county’s assistant Veterans Service Officer for two years before becoming a dedicated volunteer.
Pfaffenroth explained that the community-oriented population in Crossville is what help inspired him to become involved in volunteering.
“When I first retired and we moved up here, I kind of decided that life is over at 60. I saw so many retired policemen I work with; they just sat around and did nothing. I came up here and I realized, ‘There are 80-year-old people out hiking and playing golf and tennis,’ and I thought, ‘There’s a life after this,’” Pfaffenroth said.
Mullen finds reward in helping others
Clay Mullen is a young man who spends countless hours helping both the senior citizens and youth of Cumberland County through volunteering. He does it so often and with such a selfless attitude, that he’s not gone unnoticed. His former football offensive line coach, Brad Eich, saw the positive affect that Mullen had on the community and had nothing but great things to say about him.
“A large portion of the work that Clay does is to better the lives of others, and to preserve the environment,” said Eich. “As one of his coaches, I have seen Clay volunteer as a camp instructor for youth football camps. He talks to kids about how to play with good sportsmanship and character, while demonstrating sports skills.
“He is always providing service through one organization or another, and he even volunteers on his own,” Eich continued.
Because of all of this, Mullen was honored as the youth volunteer for Cumberland County as part of the 15th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Star Award presented April 2 in Franklin, TN.
Previously a Cub Scout as a young child, Mullen joined Boy Scouts Troop 170 in Pleasant Hill when he was 14-years-old and has stuck to it for the past three years. Through the Scouts, he’s helped with soup kitchens, donated food, cleaned up the state park’s trails and helped clean around Uplands Village Retirement Community.
He’s also a part of Cumberland County High School’s football team and his head coach, Noah Repasky, sets a minimum of 15 community service hours that must be completed by June of each year. So, he’s also gotten a lot of volunteer experience through his involvement in the school’s organized sports.
Those experiences have also led to Mullen putting even more effort forth to help those that need it.
“Normally, if we do a service project or anything to do with the community with the Scouts or football team, I think it gives me the confidence to go out and do it with a group of new people or even just by myself,” said Mullen. “It gives me the urge to go give more.”
In addition, when he’s not volunteering, he works as a dishwasher at The Brass Lantern Restaurant and Lounge.
“All that with AP classes in school … it takes a lot of time up,” admitted Mullen, who’ll be entering his senior year.
But even with such a busy schedule, he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. That’s because helping and encouraging others is something that he genuinely enjoys and wants to do even more of.
“Just getting out there and trying to help, I think it really makes not only me feel better, but I think it helps the people that I hang around feel better,” he said. “And I think if we get a good group of people to give back like that, it would really turn things around.”
When speaking with the Chronicle, Mullen expressed that one of his favorite things to do for the community is trail cleanup.
“We just did one at the state park, and just getting out there with some state park rangers, talking to them, it makes for some good conversation and we get stuff done while doing it,” he said.
Funnily enough, despite Mullen’s avid volunteering, when he was nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, he wasn’t sure what exactly was going on.
It all started when Eich wrote a paper about Mullen, saying that he was tasked with writing it on “somebody he felt special about.” And while Mullen appreciated it, he was curious to know what exactly it was for.
Some time later, Repasky approached him, asking if he was prepared for a banquet on the coming Sunday.
“It was like Thursday evening,” Mullen said.
He was then informed that he was going to be sent to Nashville to attend this banquet, and that the school had already taken care of the necessary registration.
“It all just came as a surprise to me, cause Coach really caught me off guard and I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Mullen said.
He was then told that all he would have to do is “go up there, shake a hand, get a plaque and walk off.”
“I said, ‘Okay, I can do that,’” explained Mullen.
And that’s exactly what he did. He walked off of a stage with an award that symbolized his selflessness and drive to help all those that he can.
In the future, Mullen says that he’s adamant to continue to help those that need it through volunteering and has no plans to stop doing so anytime soon.
