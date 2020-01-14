Mark your calendars! Mark Grisham, author of Diablo, will be appearing in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon Feb. 12.
See his recent interview on WBIR on YouTube to learn more.
The library will be closed Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Jan. 16 — No events scheduled
Friday, Jan. 17 — Found Poetry Journal class, 9 a.m.
Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 — Chess class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
Health seminar – Standard American Diet, 10:30 a.m.
Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 20 — Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 21 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• A Dog’s Journey [PG], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
Great New Books
Hill Women by Cassie Chambers. Chambers’ debut is first and foremost a family memoir that chronicles her personal journey from her home in Appalachia to the Ivy League and back again, while highlighting the women in her life who provided inspiration. This provides a passionate and hopeful vision of the women of Appalachia and the many individuals and families who depend on their support and willingness to give back to others.
A New Way to Age: The Most Cutting Edge Advances in Anti-Aging by Suzanne Somers. The author provides insights and advice from the best and brightest minds in the field of anti-aging. Read how to keep your hair shiny, your heart strong, your hormones renewed, and your mind as sharp as ever.
Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. Imagine the pain of losing a single family member. Now, imagine getting on a plane with your entire family, both parents and an older brother, and when the plane crashes, you are the only passenger to survive. Such is the fate of 12-year-old Eddie Adler in this penetrating new novel. This is the painfully vivid story of one boy’s coming of age redirected by tragedy.
The Vanishing by Jayne Ann Krentz. The queen of romantic suspense launches a new trilogy set in Fogg Lake, WA, where an underground explosion 40 years previously released mysterious gases that have left residents susceptible to strange visions and voices. This peculiar gift helps local investigators Catalina Lark and Olivia Dayton with their work — until Olivia disappears and Cat feels compelled to join forces with the perhaps untrustworthy scientist Slate Trevelyan to find her. You’ll find romance, mystery, intrigue, and a host of paranormal elements within.
Hindsight by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen. Blind for the first 20 years of her life before undergoing a revolutionary surgical procedure, Dr. Kendra Michaels is now an especially sharp investigator. Here, two staff members have been murdered at a school for the blind where Kendra spent her youth, but the deaths are so oddly dissimilar as to give Kendra pause.
You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy. At work, we’re taught to lead the conversation. On social media, we shape our personal narratives. At parties, we talk over one another. So do our politicians. Despite living in a world where technology allows constant digital communication and opportunities to connect, it seems no one is really listening or even knows how. The author explains why we’re not listening, what it’s doing to us, and how we can reverse the trend.
Libraries=Information
Turn on the television, scan the headlines or scroll through social media, and you’ll see some alarming stats: More than 1 in 3 people have prediabetes. Fifty-eight million have precancerous skin lesions.
It’s enough to make you prematurely gray.
Where did all these new pre-diseases come from?
Many of these diagnoses have existed for only the past few years. And while they can motivate us to take control of our health, diagnosing pre-diseases, especially in older adults, can occasionally be more harmful than helpful.
Preconditions often don’t turn into the full-blown disease, and a diagnosis can cause added stress and lead to unnecessary medical treatment. Here’s what it means, and what to do, when the doctor says …
To be continued.
Stingy Schobel Says
Being green can save you green.
Unplug the toaster, coffee maker, hair dryer, electric toothbrush, cellphone chargers, etc., when they are not in use. Experts say more than 40% of the power you are using is from plugged-in appliances that are not being used.
Wash your clothes in cold water. This saves you money for heating energy and is easier on your clothing.
Shut off all lights when leaving a room— why are the lights on if no one is there?
Close all blinds and drapes to keep your home warmer in the in the winter months and cooler in the summer months.
Library Laugh
Anyone can be buried when they die, but if you want to be cremated you have to urn it.
