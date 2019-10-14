The Visually Impaired Support (VIS) Group of Cumberland County member Jean Southard was one of many nominated, but was singled-out as the most worthy Sighted volunteer at the Tennessee Council of the Blind (TCB) Convention held on Sept. 6-8.
The Dave L. Day Award is given to an individual that is sighted for dedicated service to benefit those who are blind or visually impaired. This award is given by the Mid-Tennessee Council of the Blind and is only given if the selection committee receives a nomination worthy of this honor. Jean Southard has been deemed worthy of this honor!
In 2006, Jean Southard, a rehabilitation teacher from the Cookeville office of the TN DHS Rehabilitation for the Blind and Visually Impaired, encouraged Margaret Schroyer and five other visually impaired people living in Cumberland County to organize and become what we are today… the VIS Group of Cumberland County, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.
Jean retired in 2015, and while paying her $25 dues, she made the remark, “I’m retired now and they say that you should do something that you enjoy. I’ve decided to join the VIS Group because you are all such good people and you all do such good for your community!” She has been our meeting secretary for the past two years, always getting the minutes out in a timely manner.
Jean lives in Cookeville, but she goes out of her way picking up people who have no transportation, bringing them to meetings, and returning more home than she brought. She helps us with fundraisers, and is especially useful at our Italian dinners. Jean is our caller for bingo, projecting her voice so all may hear.
Last year, she volunteered to be a speaker at the VIS 2018 InSight on Vision program. She arranged with one of our blind members, Sandra Richmond, to make a presentation of “How to be a Human Guide” for someone who is blind or vision impaired.
VIS president Linda Simmons stated, “Jean is a godsend and always enthusiastic! A good example for us all. Congratulations, Jean!”
The presentation of the plaque was made to Jean at the VIS Group’s Sept. 12 meeting. Jean graciously accepted the plaque, and immediately donated the cash award towards sponsorship of the VIS Group’s upcoming “In the Eyes of Love” concert, which will be held at the Palace on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
If you’d like to know more about the VIS Group, call Linda at 931-787-1772 or visit our website at visgroup.org.
