Blindness is one of the severe complications of diabetes and knowing how many people can actually go blind due to diabetes is a global concern. In fact, diabetes is one of the leading causes of blindness in the world today.
Diabetic blindness is a growing problem due to the rise of diabetes and the aging global population. The good news is that the risk of diabetic blindness can be reduced by 95% with early detection and timely treatment.
This will be the topic of Larry Patterson, MD, at the VIS (Visually Impaired Support) Group of Cumberland County, in union with the Fairfield Glade Resident Services (FGRS) InSight on Vision at the FFG Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr., on Thursday, Nov. 18. Starting with a Technology Fair at 8:30 a.m., speakers will discuss topics related to low or no vision. Low vision specialist Joshua Robinson, OD, will be speaking about “Remaining Independent Despite Vision Impairment.” Jacki Lawson, Tennessee Deptartment of Human Services, will explain “Rehabilitation Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.”
VIS is presenting many professionals covering every aspect of vision loss and how to remain or become liberated, by living life to the fullest.
Lana Little is the director of Signal Centers Assistive Technology Services. Little and her technology experts teach people who are blind and have low vision how to use accessibility features and apps on their phones and computers, “Cooking without Looking,” getting the most out of high-tech equipment, even to the extent of adapting or inventing various devices to suit particular needs.
Meredith Bailey, M.A.CVRT, CATIS, is an assistive technology specialist for The Star Center and is responsible for the Middle Tennessee area. Bailey says she has many gadgets and gizmos besides low-tech methods that would be helpful for the InSight attendees. Never overlook the inexpensive tools and tricks that can make our lives more fulfilling.
Cheryl Saucier, after working 25 years as a low vision therapist, founded Mountain View Low Vision Center in 2019. While serving a growing number of customers, Saucier took a giant step forward by building a brick-and-mortar store under the tutelage of a small business program. She was recently presented with the Rising Star of the Year award by the Tennessee Small Business Development (TSBD) District in Chattanooga. Being a steller client, Saucier recognized the need for help and took the advice of the TSBD strategy. Saucier is offering a variety of products for people with vision loss.
Kathy Lamb, owner of AdaptiveWare and a re-seller of VFO products, has been blind since age 7. Assistive technology has helped her throughout her life, during college and her first job as a computer programmer. Lamb benefits from many of the products that she sells. you may examine and operate Lamb’s showcase, some of the same devices that she routinely uses personally and throughout her business.
Jamie Edwards is county coordinator for the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency (UCHRA). She has worked in various departments over the past 25 years and has been county coordinator for the past 2 years. The Agency offers a variety of programs designed to assist clients move from a life of dependence to independence through supportive services that include, but are not limited to: Meals on Wheels, UCARTS (Upper Cumberland Area Rural Transit System), Low-Income Homeowner Energy Assistance Program and the commodities distribution program. The VIS wishes to promote transportation for the vision impaired… what is available and how to sign-up. UCHRA has a program called MyRide Senior Transportation, besides the rural transit system that is open to all county residents. These programs are a great way to remain independent at a low fee.
FGRS President Don Rohrer will speak about the various programs offered, especially Way to Go transportation for FFG residents who currently can no longer drive due to illness or vision loss. VIS can attest, everyone using this low cost service is thankful.
FFG Lions Club President, Joe Fitzgerald, will be displaying the vision, hearing and diabetes programs. Fred Mundt, a long time active Lion, will be speaking about how the Lions benefit the community. VIS is grateful for their support and the positive reception of Helen Keller’s plea of compassion for the blind, deaf and disabled, “Alone we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”
Both the FFG and Crossville Lions’ Clubs are available to provide help for those who cannot afford glasses or hearing aids. They support programs by participating in White Cane month and Stride Walk, which supports children with Type 1 Diabetes attending summer camp.
VIS will be offering the 2021VIS Group Resource Guide. This 150-page large print book is all about eyes… Who, What, Where and How to receive help. Some of the 14 chapters include: Common Eye Diseases, Focus on Kids, Rehab, Education & Employment, Equipment, Devices & Aids, and helpful Smartphone Apps.
“VIS welcomes all who are interested in the health of the eyes. Pick-up your free copy of the Resource Guide at this InSight on Vision event,” says Linda Simmons, president of the VIS.
Join VIS and FGRS this year on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Fairfield Glade Community Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr. from 8:30am-12pm. If you would like more info about the VIS Group, visit their website: visgroup.org or call Linda: 931-787-1772.
