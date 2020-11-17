A virtual online craft workshop on wreath ornaments is being conducted by the library on the Art Circle Library YouTube channel. Materials are being furnished by the Friends of the Library. Call 932-484-6970 ext. 235 to register and reserve your free kit. Kits can be picked up at the Library’s Adult Services Desk on the second floor. Happy wreathing.
Marauder by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison — In The Final Option, Juan Cabrillo, the captain of the Oregon, was forced to sink his beloved ship in a dire emergency. Now Cabrillo, the chairman of the organization known as the Corporation, is taking the rebuilt Oregon on a sea trial in the Strait of Malacca when he gets a report of a tanker under terrorist attack. Cabrillo and crew rush to the rescue. Meanwhile, a treasonous duo operating from a trimaran that’s armed with an experimental plasma weapon and a new paralyzing gas set out to achieve the goal of taking over Australia. Only Cabrillo and the fabulous new Oregon with its cutting-edge weaponry stand in their way.
The Archer by Paulo Coelho — A visionary work from the internationally best-selling author of The Alchemist features a boy who asks questions about the life of Tetsuya, a famous archer who has withdrawn from public life. Tetsuya uses his bow and arrow to illustrate his answers, showing that thought and action must be linked.
The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly — Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller must defend himself against murder charges. On the night he celebrates a big win, defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, who find the body of a former client in the trunk of his Lincoln. Haller is immediately charged with murder but can’t post the exorbitant $5 million bail slapped on him by a vindictive judge. Mickey elects to represent himself and is forced to mount his defense from his jail. All the while he needs to look over his shoulder — as an officer of the court he is an instant target, and he makes few friends when he reveals a corruption plot within the jail. But the bigger plot is the one against him. Haller knows he’s been framed, whether by a new enemy or an old one. As his trusted team, including his half-brother, Harry Bosch, investigates, Haller must use all his skills in the courtroom to counter the damning evidence against him. Even if he can obtain a not-guilty verdict, to be truly exonerated, he must find out who really committed the murder and why.
First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How They Shaped Our Country by Thomas E. Ricks — The author discusses “the founding fathers, examining their educations and, in particular, their devotion to the ancient Greek and Roman classics — and how that influence would shape their ideals and the new American nation ... [His book] follows [the first four U.S. presidents] ... from their youths to their adult lives, as they grappled with questions of independence and forming and keeping a new nation. In doing so, Ricks interprets not only the effect of the ancient world on each man, and how that shaped our constitution and government, but offers ... new insights into these legendary leaders.
This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing: A Memoir by Jacqueline Winspear — Jacqueline Winspear has taken the bold step of turning to memoir, revealing the hardships and joys of her family history such as her paternal grandfather’s shellshock, her mother’s evacuation from London during the Blitz; her soft-spoken animal-loving father’s torturous assignment to an explosives team during WWII; her parents’ years living with Romani Gypsies; and Jacqueline’s own childhood working on farms in rural Kent.
Some foods may contain unlisted ingredients. The Food and Drug Administration is temporarily allowing manufacturers to substitute alternative ingredients in packaged foods without changing the foods’ labels. The rule is in effect because of supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, and no end date for the rule has been set. The FDA says no substitute ingredient can be one of the top eight food allergens unless that substitution is disclosed to consumers. Companies are asked but not required to inform consumers of any temporary formulation changes through their websites or point-of-sale labeling.
With a Kill A Watt EZ Electricity Usage Monitor, you can easily figure out which of your appliances are actually worth keeping plugged in. Simply connect these appliances to the Kill A Watt EZ, and it will assess how efficient they really are. The large LCD display will measure consumption by the kilowatt-hour—the same way your local utility figures it — letting you calculate your cumulative electrical expenses and forecast by the day, week, month, even an entire year. With this monitor, you’ll know watts killing you!
What did the banana do when it saw the hungry monkey? The banana split.
