Christmas in July 2021 virtual online workshop. Join us online after July 1 and get a jump on gift and decorating ideas for the holidays. Call 931-484-6790 ext. 235 now to register and reserve your materials. Supplies are limited. Tutorials will be available on the Art Circle Public Library-You Tube channel.
Great New Books
The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a one-time Navy SEAL — and a past president —has always defended his family as staunchly as he has his country. Now those defenses are under attack. A madman abducts Keating’s teenage daughter, Melanie, turning every parent’s deepest fear into a matter of national security. As the world watches in real time, Keating embarks on a one-man special-ops mission that tests his strengths: as a leader, a warrior and a father.
Castle Shade by Laurie R. King. Set in 1925, King’s thrilling 18th adventure featuring Mary Russell and her husband, Sherlock Holmes, takes the couple to Bran Castle in Transylvania, home of Marie, Queen of Roumania, who’s in need of their services. The queen, whose arrival at the castle is delayed, is worried about her 16-year-old daughter after receiving a letter warning her not to bring the girl back to the nearby village of Brasov “or she will die.” While awaiting Marie, Mary and Holmes, who’s masquerading as an architectural consultant for the castle’s restoration, explore Brasov, which has been rife with rumors of “mysterious figures and men risen from the dead,” and mingle with the members of the queen’s household. This is a treat for old fans and newcomers alike.
The Ugly Cry: A Memoir by Danielle Henderson. Twitter-famous Henderson tells us about being raised Black in a mostly White community by tough grandparents after her mother abandoned her.
Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors by Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn with Nicole Weisenser Egan. In March 2015, Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn awoke from a sound sleep into a nightmare. Armed men bound and drugged them, then abducted Denise. Warned not to call the police or Denise would be killed, Aaron agonized about what to do. Finally, he put his trust in law enforcement and dialed 911. But instead of searching for Denise, the police accused Aaron of her murder. His story, they told him, was just unbelievable. When Denise was released alive, the police turned their fire on her, dubbing her the “real-life ‘Gone Girl’” who had faked her own kidnapping. In Victim F, Aaron and Denise recount the horrific ordeal that almost cost them everything. Their story is, in the end, a love story, but one that sheds necessary light on sexual assault and the abuse by law enforcement that all too frequently compounds crime victims’ suffering.
Library Laugh I
How do fresh water fish think? They ponder.
Stingy Schobel Says
It’s a good idea to invest in electric fans before the outdoor temperatures get too hot. While air conditioning can keep your home cool, it guzzles a lot of electricity. When you use fans, you reduce your electricity usage by a whopping 90%. You can also alternate air conditioning and fan usage as a hybrid approach for keeping cool. And finally, try this old-fashioned trick that really works: Fill a large bowl with ice and let the fan blow across it. It’ll move cooler air into the room.
Library Laugh II
What does a thesaurus eat for breakfast? A synonym roll.
Libraries =
Information
Boosting immune system continued: Stay on top of stress: There’s a strong link between your immune system and your mental health. When under chronic stress, your body produces stress hormones making you more susceptible to the common cold. In addition, people who are stressed are less likely to pay attention to other healthy habits, like eating right and getting enough sleep.
Get enough sleep: When you’re sleep deprived, your body churns out stress hormones like cortisol to keep you awake and alert, which can suppress your immune system. Try to get at least seven hours of slumber a night.
Be strategic about supplements: There’s no magic herb or vitamin you can pop to automatically prevent a cold, flu or other virus. However, a moderate dose of vitamin D may offer protection if you’re already low in the sunshine vitamin. The Cleveland Clinic also recommends cooking with herbs such as garlic, ginger, rosemary, oregano and turmeric. All have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, and some, like garlic, have even been shown to be protective against colds.
Commented
