The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association invites everyone to come take a guided hike with them.
The group offers short and long hikes each Wednesday and two Saturdays each month. Visit ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com for a list of monthly hikes or email the hike coordinator for more information at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Check the blog one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking.
Hikers may carpool or opt to drive themselves to the trailheads.
Wednesday, Nov. 4 — Virgin Falls Natural Area, near Sparta: There is a possibility the water at the stream crossing may be a little high, so bring water shoes. The short hike, five miles in-and-out with a stream crossing, goes to Big Laurel Falls, a 30-foot waterfall. The long hike is a nine-mile, strenuous hike to the 110-foot Virgin Falls. Along the way, hikers will pass Big Branch Falls, Big Laurel Falls and Sheep Cave Falls. There is a stream crossing and some difficult footing on this hike, with much up and down hiking. The group leaves from the Tractor Supply parking lot on West Ave. at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $4. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Nov.11 — Big South Fork, near Jamestown: The Middle Creek and Slave Falls hike requires a short car shuttle. The short hike is four miles and rated moderate. The long hike is seven miles and rated moderate with a short strenuous climb up from Slave Falls. The hike includes multiple rockhouses, Slave Falls, Indian Rockhouse and Needle Arch. Bring a sack lunch to eat on the trail. Depart from Cracker Barrel’s rear lot at 8 a.m. CT. Gas reimburse is $6. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Nov. 13-15, Fall Backpacking Trip - CT Nemo Bridge to Peavine Rd. near Crossville: Sign-up is required for this two-night, strenuous 24-mile backpack trip on the Cumberland Trail. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 18 — Polly Branch to Yellow Bluff, near Sparta: The short hike is a moderate four to five-mile in-and-out hike. The long hike is 7.75 miles, rated moderate. The main features of the hike are the Upper and Lower Polly Branch Falls, the Yellow Bluff overlook of the Caney Fork Gulf. The falls are in the 15-30 foot class, but are very photogenic. The group leaves from the Tractor Supply parking lot at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $4. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Cumberland Mountain State Park, Overnight Trail, Crossville: The short hike is a four-mile, easy, in-and-out hike. The eight-mile long hike is rated moderate. Meet at Trinity Tabernacle parking lot on Hwy. 127 S. at 8 a.m. Gas cost is $1. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 28 — Savage Gulf: Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls, Stone Door, near Beersheba Springs, TN. A shuttle will be required for this hike. The short hike is an easy 1.1-mile loop to Greeter Falls. Drive cars to the Stone Door Trailhead and hike the .3 miles to Laurel Falls and .9 miles in-and-out through the Stone Door. The long hike is an eight-mile moderate, sometimes strenuous, thru hike. The hike will start at Greeter Falls Trailhead and then continue along the Big Creek Rim. This group will end at the Stone Door Trailhead Ranger Station. Departs 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply, West Ave., Crossville. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $6. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Looking ahead. the Plateau Chapter will join the Soddy Daisy Chapter for a hike of Flats Mountain Trail in the Cherokee National Forest Jan. 9.
