The Veterans of Foreign Wars West-Buttram Post 5025 celebrated its 75th anniversary on Memorial Day. Commander Russell Cope, who has led the post for 10 years, said, “I’m blessed the membership entrusted this to me.”
The post was named for Ben West and Cecil Buttram, the first casualties of World War II from Cumberland County. It was chartered in 1946.
The VFW is a nonprofit veterans service organization made up of veterans and military members from all active, guard and reserve forces. The organization traces its roots to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection founded local organizations to help veterans secure benefits from their service.
Today, the VFW serves about 1.5 million veterans and auxiliary members.
Members must be U.S. citizens or U.S. National who served in the U.S. armed services and was discharged with honorable or general (under honorable conditions) from the military and currently serving military service men and women. They must have served in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters.
The VFW has worked to establish the Veterans Administration, fight for compensation for Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange or veterans diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome. In 2008, the organization fought for a new GI Bill that expanded educational benefits for military personnel.
The VFW also raised funds for memorials honoring Vietnam, Korean War, World War II and Women in Military Service, contributed to the building of the new Disabled Veterans for Life Memorial and has supported the National Desert Storm War Memorial planned for construction in the nation’s capital.
Post 5025, at 32 VFW Loop off Hwy. 127 S., is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Members meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.