Military veterans, family members and supporters are welcomed at the 10th Annual Cumberland County Gun Show, especially on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. The Veterans Service Office (VSO) will be conducting the 6th annual “Superior Volunteers” service awards. Immediately following, the 1015 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans will conduct a flag retirement ceremony for community members and businesses. Worn, faded, torn or soiled American flags can be placed in a box at the VSO table. Admittance to the show and veterans celebration is free for everyone on Sunday along with free parking.
Long known for its volunteer spirit, Cumberland County has one of the top counties in the state of Tennessee for veterans per capita. Garry Blaisdell, Veterans Service Officer, shared, “There are over 7,000 military veterans in Cumberland County and when you add children and surviving spouses the number exceeds 20,000.” Staff from the VSO office will be on hand both Saturday and Sunday providing information and answering questions about federal, state and local benefits along with highlighting the nine veteran organizations in Cumberland County. Individual appointments can be made to meet at the VSO office to discuss individual needs.
"This is an exciting addition to our successful Gun Show at the Complex to support the local veterans,” said Donnie Moody, director of the Cumberland County Community Complex. Community members and organizations are welcome to drop off flags all weekend that need to be retired, even if they are unavailable for the official retirement ceremony.
The Veterans Service Office (VSO) is located in the bottom level of the Cumberland County Courthouse. Call 931-456-0090 or vso@cumberlandcountytn.gov with questions. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cumberland County will be hosting the 10th Annual Gun Show on Aug. 1-2 at the Cumberland County Complex, 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville. Vendors from all over the southeast will have guns, knives, hunting equipment and more to sell and trade at the show. Cost to enter the show and auction on Saturday is $5 per adult and free for children under 16 thanks to Bilbrey Funeral Home.
The event is being held to raise funds to promote programs for local kids in the area and to show off the Cumberland County Community Complex. Parking is free. Go to www.gkshow.org for the latest information. Those interested in participating, please contact Donnie Moody at 931-484-6431 or via the website Vendor Information page.
Event sponsors include Bilbrey Funeral Home, Dave Kirk Auto, Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, Cumberland Medical Center, NRA, City of Crossville, Daisy Outdoor Products, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation, Rural King and Flowers Bakery.
For more information, please contact Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-484-6431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.