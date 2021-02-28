Planning is underway for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade, set Nov. 6.
The first veterans day parade was held in 2018, held by organizations that comprise the Cumberland County Veterans Council. The parade was canceled in 2019 due to a lack of volunteer support. Since then, several individuals in the community have come forward to take on the planning for an event to honor the veterans of the community.
“The most recent meeting had 16 people in attendance. At present, we have seven committee chair members,” reads a press release from Alexander and Diane Alenitsch, who are handling public affairs for the event.
Nov. 6 is the first Saturday in November, which was selected so as to not interfere with other Veterans Day activities throughout the community. Nov. 11 is a school day in Cumberland County, and many schools have in years past held Veterans Day events for their students and families. Few events were held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Committees include fundraising/solicitation, governmental liaison coordinator, grand marshall selection, logistics/organization, marketing and promotion, registration coordinator and treasurer. Already the committee has received commitments from Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry to support the efforts as needed.
“A parade contains many moving ‘components’ to be successful,” the release states. “The staging area in itself requires 20 or more personnel to coordinate the sequence of positioning of the parade participants and floats. Additional personnel can be employed to recruit parade participants, floats and marketing. Together we can make this happen, but the committee needs your support.”
A GoFundMe campaign has launched to help raise funds for the parade. Funds will be used to support the parade’s logistical requirements and needs.
The parade committee is also putting out a call for more volunteers. A planning meeting is set Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Complex in building 1 or 2. For additional information, email parade coordinator John Conor at jandeconor@gmail.com.
Individuals or organizations interested in participating in the parade may email rvvarju@yahoo.com to request an application.
