Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.