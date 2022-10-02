Participants in the 2022 Veterans Parade and all veterans are invited to a free lunch Nov. 5 following the annual parade.
The lunch is sponsored by Re/Max Finest of Crossville. The business wishes to thank veterans for their service to the country and the sacrifices they’ve made fighting to protect the lives and liberty of Americans.
The lunch will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 S. Main St. in Crossville. The menu is spaghetti and meat sauce, provided by Re/Max Finest, salads by DaBell Family Farms and desserts provided by Van Dyke Mortgage.
In order to assist with planning, Re/Max Finest asks individuals to RSVP for the lunch at finest-crossville-tn.remax.com.
The Veterans Parade Committee continues to welcome parade participants. Any group or individual may participate but must register as soon as possible. Registration forms are available at parade4veterans.org.
Volunteers to assist with final preparations and planning are also welcome. The next planning meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1446 S. Main St. in Crosssville.
