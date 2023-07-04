Associates of and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015 will host a free military and veteran benefit educational program from 10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Cumberland Fellowship Church at 1640 West Ave., Crossville.
The program will provide information regarding to the new veterans CARE Act and PACT Act, as well as an understanding of Tennessee’s laws, wills, medical directives, trusts and other matters such as of end-of-life care.
There will also be question-and-answer sessions with Cumberland County Veterans Service Officer James Dignan, attorney Christi Hale and Cumberland Fellowship Paster Brian McWethy.
The program is designed especially to aid veteran service members, their spouses, widows, widowers and survivors in the navigation of veteran benefit eligibility.
Lunch will be provided.
