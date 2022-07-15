Veterans are invited to a free pancake breakfast July 21 from 8-10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 163, 1446 S. Main St. in Crossville.
Imagine pancakes covered in butter and syrup, sausage sizzling, fruit cup with a glass of orange juice, served with hot coffee. Best of all — it’s free.
Veterans will be able to sit down with fellow veterans and talk about military escapades or visit with the Cumberland County Young Marines who will be helping with the breakfast.
Don’t want to come alone? Bring a guest for $5.
Wear your service ball cap proudly and let them know what branch you served in.
Sponsoring the Veterans Free Pancake Breakfast are the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294; American Legion Post 163; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015; The Crab-Orchard Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; Elks Lodge #2751; Marine Corps League, Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1467; Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015; and the Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association Unit 294.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.