A free Veterans Pancake Breakfast will be 8-11 a.m. July 15 at American Legion Post 163.
The Legion Hall is at 1446 S. Main St., Crossville.
All veterans are welcome for a free breakfast. Breakfast is $4 for guests who are not veterans.
The breakfast is a cooperative effort between Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, American Legion Post 163, Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 297, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015, Veterans Association of Elks Lodge 2751, Crab-Orchard Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and Marine Corps League Detachment 1467.
Another pancake breakfast free to veterans is planned for Oct. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.