The large room was filled with 50-60 people seated at long white tables that January morning.
Many wore military caps and jackets identifying the branch in which they served.
As they enjoyed pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, the mostly older men regaled one another with stories of military service, family, friends and other topics.
Here, the rivalry often found among service branches and perhaps best epitomized by the annual Army-Navy football game is muted as the years go by and they focus more on shared experiences in a setting that calls to mind a mess hall, minus the barking drill instructor and cook who joined the service to become a helicopter pilot or supply clerk.
The occasion was the quarterly free pancake breakfast at American Legion Post 163 in Crossville.
The Jan. 20 breakfast was hosted by a number of area military and service organizations and coordinated by Navy veteran Bill Rhodes.
With cold temperatures and the threat of ice and snow, the numbers were slightly fewer than the usual 150 or so veterans and guests.
Attending the breakfast for the third time was Crossville resident Kyle Viers, an Army veteran who served as a military policeman in Germany from 1966-’68.
Retired from Chrysler Corp., he said he goes to the breakfasts to see if he’ll bump into anyone he knows from the service. It remains an ongoing mission.
“l haven’t bumped into anyone I know,” said Viers, a member of Disabled American Veterans who qualified for the group by virtue of his father being wounded by shrapnel from a 500-pound bomb during World War II. “I enjoy coming here. It’s good food and friendly people. We mostly talk about family and friends.”
As to his time in the Army, Viers said he learned a valuable lesson in taking care of himself and no one else.
In an interesting side note, Viers said he’s a direct descendent of Pocahontas on his mother’s side.
Gene Ferris, 90, has also gone to several pancake breakfasts. The native New Yorker served in the Navy during the Korean War (1951-’55) as a lineman third class and tail gunner on a PB4Y-2 four-engine bomber.
As a civilian, he taught industrial arts for three years before working as a service rep and instructor for General Motors for 26 years.
Ferris moved to Crossville in 2007 and has remained connected to the military by serving as commander of the Korean War Association Post 297.
“I enjoy meeting other people not in the same organization as I’m in at the breakfasts,” Ferris said. “We very seldom talk about the military. I want to see what the lives of the people are now. The past is the past. If someone asks me about my time in the military, I’ll tell them. It’s not that I want to forget about the military, but I want to know what people are doing today.”
Ferris isn’t concerned if the person sitting next to him served in a different branch of the service.
“We’re talking to people,” Ferris said. “We’re not necessarily here to talk about the military but about enjoying life in retirement.”
Chris and Bonnie Shaw drove hundreds of miles to attend the breakfast. Former Marines, the husband and wife came from Pennsylvania to check out the area as a possible future home and stopped by the American Legion post to enjoy some good food and get the lay of the land from some fellow veterans.
“The breakfast was delicious, and the people were top notch,” said Bonnie, who like Chris, a Desert Storm veteran, served in the Marines for six years.
“We love the area and are working toward moving here in the next five to 10 years.”
Sharing a table with members of the Crossville Marine Corps League and American Legion, Bonnie said they talked about where they had been stationed and their military history and asked questions about the local area.
Alexander Alenitsch is a retired Coast Guard chief warrant officer and Crossville resident who has attended the breakfasts for the past three to four years and served in a number of volunteer capacities.
Having handled public relations for the event in the past, Alenitsch took to the kitchen last Thursday and dished out pancakes and sausage and washed pots, pans and dishes.
“It’s teamwork,” said Alenitsch, a member of Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, comprised of Coast Guard, Navy and Marine veterans. “Everyone has a part in it.”
As one of about 16 Coast Guard veterans, Alenitsch is aware of in Cumberland County and the surrounding area, he said they might not know one another from the service but typically have common acquaintances.
“There’s a guy in Pikeville who I served with in the ’90s,” said Alenitsch, whose 25-year career in the Coast Guard included work in naval engineering and as a first responder for chemical and oil spills. “It’s a brotherhood up here among the veterans. I tell sea stories.”
