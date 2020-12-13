The nine Veterans Organizations of Cumberland County provide a service for the county’s veterans and their families during these difficult times and emergencies.
The Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council aids in utility bills, food and other emergency needs. The non-profit 501(c)3 organization is operated by non-paid volunteers with funding from the generosity of the Cumberland County community.
For assistance, a veteran and/or veterans’ widow, can contact the CCVAC through the Veterans Service Office at 931-456-0090. Their office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located through the rear door of the Cumberland County Courthouse on Main St. The veteran’s service officer can verify veteran status and notify a CCVAC interviewer to meet with individuals. The interviewer can assist in filling out the application form, if need be.
“We respect and honor our veterans and what they have done for our country. Thank you for your service to this great country,” said Jack Fogel, coordinator of the CCVAC.
