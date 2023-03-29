A nationwide shortage of veterinarians has one local animal welfare organization refocusing its efforts.
“We started getting ready to have a spay/neuter clinic, and we had no interest from veterinarians,” Karen McMeekin, president and founder of A Time 4 Paws said. “So we’ve decided to redirect our focus.”
AT4P offers a variety of Community Outreach Programs, all designed to help keep pets with their people. Spay and neuter and basic pet services are critical to that goal, but the closest clinic is in Harriman.
McMeekin said the organization has been working the past year to open a clinic locally.
AT4P has offered financial assistance for spay and neuter services through the Tennessee Animal Friendly license plates grant program. But that grant limits help to those with a household income of $15,000 or less — and there were still a lot of barriers to accessing services, like cost for related services or transportation.
With its new effort, AT4P will expand financial help to households with an income of $15,000 to $25,000.
The decision comes as resources for spay/neuter assistance have dwindled locally with the ending of Wags and Whiskers.
For about 20 years, Wags and Whiskers had provided vouchers to help families access spay and neuter services from veterinarians in the area — and helping to control the unwanted pet litters in the community. Wags and Whiskers helped more than 15,000 dogs and cats get “fixed” during its tenure, with more than $1 million in funds helping low-income families in Cumberland County.
AT4P had hoped to open its clinic in spring 2023, but they’ve not been able to find a veterinarian to work a few days a week providing services.
Each year, about 4,800 veterinarian job openings are projected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jobs include new positions to meet increased demand for pet health care services and job openings from older veterinarians leaving the field.
But there are only 32 accredited veterinary schools in the U.S. graduating about 3,000 new veterinarians each year, leaving a gap in trained veterinarians and the number of jobs available.
“Our mission as an organization has been to create the programs to eliminate killing of unwanted pets and prevent cruelty to animals,” McMeekin said.
They’ve done that through numerous programs. Those include a community pet food pantry, help putting up fencing for pets, providing pet shelters, or help caring for feral cats.
Pet food is donated through barrels at Food City locations in Crossville and Fairfield Glade and Kroger in Crossville — they welcome all types.
“We never have enough,” McMeekin said, adding that AT4P only offers pet food assistance once every six months. They distributed 3,004 pounds of food in 2022 from 3,372 pounds collected.
While AT4P does not take in stray pets, it does offer pet shelter services for cats whose owners are in poor health or need to enter a nursing home.
“All of this together is unbelievable, with all the different rescues and programs,” McMeekin said. “The number of animals being fixed and able to live out their lives is so much better than years past.”
Funding for spay and neuter assistance will come from private donations as well as revenue from the AT4P thrift store on West Ave.
Donations of goods are also welcome, or mail donations to AT4P at P.O. Box 2982, Crossville, TN 38557, or through PayPal at savetnpets@gmail.com.
One Bank hosts a Fixed For Life account to support spay and neuter services, and other donations can be directed to that effort.
For more information about AT4P, contact McMeekin at savetnpets@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.