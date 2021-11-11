U.S. Army Pvt. Stanley Husak was wounded in battle Aug. 1, 1918, while serving with American Expeditionary Force, and died from his wounds Oct. 13, 1918.
His nephew, Fairfield Glade’s Tom Verba, worked for several years to have his uncle posthumously awarded medals for his service, including the Purple Heart.
Verba grew up in Ohio. His mother would take him to visit her brother’s grave.
“When you’re young, you don’t think about it,” he said.
But a backroads trip back to Ohio a few years ago spurred Verba to take action. He happened across the Sgt. Alvin C. York Historical Park in Pall Mall, home to Sgt. York, the most decorated soldier or World War I. There, a ranger helped Verba look up information on his uncle.
Husak served in Company D of the 47th Infantry Division.
Verba wrote to the Department of the Army, which verified Husak’s service and sent Verba his uncle’s Purple Heart.
The department also noted Husak was entitled to the World War I Victory Medal with France clasp and Aisne-
Mame Battle Clasp and the silver World War I Victory Medal.
