The Dogwood Exchange is thrilled to once again be presenting the Homesteads Artisan Festival on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. The event will take place at 4950 Hwy. 127 South, just past Cumberland Mountain State Park.
There currently is a call for handmade artists to participate in the event.
Current artisans include the Cumberland Woodturners, Altered Life Photography, S & C Chainsaw Carved Art, Marcia Gray Watercolor Artist, Log Cabin Candles, Quillen Girl Creations, Allen Hall Photography, Rick McCulley Photography and CoveBear Leatherworks to name a few.
There will be music and food trucks both days.
Sevens Pine Band will be playing on Saturday, May 20. If you’re a band, please reach out.
The Steele Mill and F.A.T.S. BBQ will be there offering their delicious menus, but there is a search for an additional food truck.
Last fall, 34 artisans set up for the first event. It was a great turnout.
If you’re interested in being a vendor or participating in this event, please email info@dogwoodexchange.com. Potential vendors should provide business information and photos of their work. A limited number of vendors per category will be allowed.
