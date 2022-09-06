Downtown Crossville, Inc. will again welcome residents to sample the best food and drink in the area during the 2022 Taste of Crossville Sept. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in front of the Crossville Depot. Tickets are $25 in advance.
Vendors include Cumberland Mountain State Park, Grinder House Coffee Shop, Selk Pressure Washing, Dominion Senior Living, Chestnut Hill Winery, Life Care Center of Crossville, Creative Compassion, Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery, Upper Cumberland Home Inspection, CPG Christy’s Pub Grub, Spike’s Sports Grille, Advanced Termite and Pest Control, The Brass Lantern Restaurant and Lounge, Sweet Haven, Bunker’s Grill, TriStar Beverage, Peavine Wine and Spirits, WyndRidge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Long Road Café and MoCo Brewing Project.
East TN Portables and Selk Sanitation have donated their services to support the event.
The event supports Downtown Crossville Inc. DCI sponsors the popular Thursdays at the Amp summer concert series, free downtown walking tours, the annual downtown tours for fourth-grade students, historic restoration projects and seasonal decorations.
Taste of Crossville will feature a number of area restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and speciality shops with a variety of food and drinks.
Tickets may be purchased at Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Glade Conference Center and online at www.downtown crossvilleinc.net. The event often sells out, so everyone is encouraged to get their tickets early.
