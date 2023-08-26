Downtown Crossville, Inc. will again welcome residents to sample the best food and drink in the area during the 2023 Taste of Crossville Sept. 7 beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in front of the Crossville Depot. Tickets are $25 in advance.
Taste of Crossville will feature a number of area restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and speciality shops with a variety of food and drinks.
At press time, participating vendors include Peavine Wine and Spirits, Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew, Brass Lantern Restaurant and Lounge, On the Edge Sharpening and Cutlery, Advanced Termite & Pest Control LLC, Christy’s Pub Grub, B LINK’D Permanent Jewelry, Calfkiller Brewing Co., Chestnut Hill Winery, Dominion Senior Living of Crossville, Bunkers Grill, Selk Solutions LLC, Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant, Tristar Beverage, Sweet Haven, Innovative Restoration and McGee’s Lemonade. More vendors are expected prior to the event date.
Applications for vendors are being accepted through Aug. 30. Visit the Facebook page for Taste of Crossville to learn more.
The event supports Downtown Crossville Inc. DCI sponsors the popular Thursdays at the Amp summer concert series, free downtown walking tours, the annual downtown tours for fourth-grade students, historic restoration projects and seasonal decorations.
Tickets may be purchased online at downtown-crossville.ticketleap.com or at the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce and Fairfield Glade Conference Center. The event often sells out, so everyone is encouraged to get their tickets early. If available, tickets will be offered at the gate for $30 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.