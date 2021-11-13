Emcee and performer Tom (TJ) Fincher opened the recent Variety Show at the Palace Theatre with “Rockin’ Chair,” which at 86 years old is nothing he needs.
The annual show supports the United Fund of Cumberland County, which raises funds for more than 30 local nonprofit organizations.
Pianist Annetta Deck joined Fincher for a duet of the Hoagy Carmichael hit “Stardust.” Deck went right into playing a Chopin piece and then a favorite hymn, “Put your Hand in the Hand,” followed by three of her favorite artists: Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” Elton John’s “Yellow Brick Road” and Paul McCartney’s “Hey Jude.”
The next act was Ken Duller and Dennis Hill who make up Memory Road. An added surprise was saxophone player Glen Holverson. Some of their numbers included “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Anymore” with Terri Utsey, “Another Saturday Night,” Honky Tonk Women” and, from the 1930s, “Sunnyside of the Street” that lead into songs from some of their favorite women artists. They finished out their set with Elvis’ “Burning Love,” which even included a little hip action. You can find out more about Memory Road at www.memoryroadmusic.com.
Before intermission, Fincher honored the veterans in the audience with everyone rising to their feet singing “God bless the USA.”
The show resumed with young talented Laura Jones on vocals and guitar, with drummer Scott Brewer playing “Jolene” and “Wipe Out.” Next up was Regina Stephens singing a soulful rendition of Etta James’ “Something’s Got a Hold On Me” followed by Patsy Cline’s hit “Crazy” and a beautiful gospel song, “Count Your Blessings.” Utsey and Deck teamed up for the touching song “Anyone At All” from the movie “You’ve Got Mail.” Utsey then sang “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.
Vinny de George played and sang “I Can’t Even Walk Without You Holding My Hand.” The evening concluded with a wonderful number by de George and Utsey, with Fincher on trumpet and Brewer on the drums.
“We want to make sure and thank the Palace Theatre, Todd Olson and staff, Luther Myers sound, Eric Fincher, spotlight volunteers for making everything come together so wonderfully,” said Holly Neal, executive director of the United Fund. “And to our sponsors Best Friends Veterinary Hospital, Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings, East TN Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, AutoZone, Farm Bureau Insurance, The Crossville Chronicle, Business Equipment Clinic, Christy Pub Grub and PEG Broadcasting for their support.”
To learn more how you can get involved with the United Fund visit the website at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or call 931-484-4082.
