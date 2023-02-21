The University of Tennessee Gardens is partnering with the American Horticultural Society to bring the 2023 National Children and Youth Garden Symposium to Knoxville from July 12-15. This symposium, now in its 31st year, cultivates garden educators who inspire today’s youth to become tomorrow’s gardeners.
The professional development event focuses on educators, garden designers, community leaders, youth program coordinators and others from across the country who are dedicated to connecting children and youth to the natural world.
Attendees will explore topics ranging from curriculum to program management to garden design and maintenance during four dynamic days of educational sessions, field trips and expert keynote presentations.
A highlight is the partnership with UT is to showcase the richness and diversity of youth gardening efforts taking place throughout Knoxville, including onsite educational experiences at the State Botanical Garden of Tennessee, especially the UT Gardens, Knoxville, among other locations.
“The UT Gardens is an incredible resource for our campus and our community. We are proud to welcome educators from around the country as they connect with one another and learn new ways to spark joy and curiosity in children as they explore nature,” said UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Bringing new ideas and knowledge to people all across Tennessee and beyond is a core part of our mission as a flagship, land-grant university. For nearly 40 years, UT Gardens has lived out that mission every day.”
“We are thrilled that the UT Gardens is hosting the 2023 NCYGS,” says Suzanne Laporte, president and CEO of AHS. “Our missions closely align to to educate and cultivate an appreciation of plants, particularly through educational programs for children and adults alike.”
The one-of-a-kind event will not only showcase the “Rocky Top” region’s thriving youth gardening programs and green spaces, but also will leave participants excited to implement what they have learned. More details can be found at www.ahsgardening.org/ncygs.
For questions about the symposium or other UT Gardens programs, feel free to reach out to UT Gardens’ Education Coordinator Whitney Hale at whitneyhale@tennessee.edu, or to the American Horticultural Society at education@ahsgardening.org.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.
