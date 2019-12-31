Tennessee State Parks will usher in the New Year with First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.
The free, guided hikes are available at all state parks with the exception of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, which hosts the annual New Year’s Eve event in Nashville.
“The New Year is a time many Tennesseans will make resolutions to be more active, and the First Day Hikes are a great way to fulfill that,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “The hikes range from nice strolls to rugged terrain, so we hope everyone will consider this outstanding way to welcome in 2020.”
Each hike is led by an experienced park ranger and is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.
Cumberland Mountain State Park will host Hikin’ Into 2020 Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.Meet at the restaurant terrace for a brisk trek on the Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. The one-mile hike is considered easy to moderate. All ages are welcome. Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather and sturdy shoes and bring water for the trail.
Find information on hikes at each of the Tennessee State Parks at tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes/.
Tennessee State Parks host a series of Signature Hikes each year. They include First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day Hikes in June, National Public Lands Day Hikes in September, and After-Thanksgiving Hikes the day after Thanksgiving.
