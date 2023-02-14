Eight fire deaths marked 2022 for the Cumberland County Fire and Rescue Department in what otherwise was a busy, but successful, year, Chief Trevor Kerley noted at the 42nd annual Firefighters Banquet.
“January and February started out OK,” Kerley said. But as the year wore on, action also increased. “One year ago today, our fighters were busy on house fires and a mutual aid call with the city,” Kerley continued, “Firefighters were keep busy from 7:30 a.m. to 1,” the chief noted.
Then came Dec. 26 and firefighters were faced with a fire that raced through a home, leaving six members of a family dead. “That was three generations,” said Kerley, He added it was the largest loss of life in the history of record-keeping in Cumberland County.
In all, eight people lost their lives in fires during 2022 — one in a vehicle fire, one who succumbed to injuries suffered in a house fire, and the six who perished in the December fire.
It marked the second busiest year for the department since records have been kept, Kerley noted. Firefighters responded to 1,268 calls with unintentional false alarms leading the list of responses. There were 208 property damage crashes, 145 personal injury crashes, 118 grass and brush fires, 118 medical calls and 69 controlled burns.
November proved to be the busiest month with 140 calls, followed by 130 responses in March and 126 calls in October.
But, it was also a year of successes.
Cumberland County ranked fifth among Tennessee’s 95 counties for installation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, thanks to a group of volunteers with the District 5-Tansi station. Their dedication allowed full-time firefighters to remain on duty, available to answer emergencies.
In all, 85 detectors were installed for citizens of the county in the ongoing program.
After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the department’s fire safety house visited third- and fourth-graders across the county, teaching fire safety to nearly 2,000 students.
Other programs taught students what to do in the event of a fire and safety and education officer Mike Findley noted that three of the county’s students won first place in the state for their fire safety posters.
They include second-grader Lily Dowlen of Pleasant Hill Elementary; third-grader Sonny Davis, Pleasant Hill; and Lexis Walton, eighth-grader, South Cumberland Elementary.
Derek Carter took the microphone to discuss training and the upcoming rookie class. He lauded the men who dedicated more than 5,000 hours to training at the expense of their personal time and time away from family and other obligations.
The program ended with recognitions of the following:
Top Responders
Top responders for 2022 were Gary Blaylock Jr., 166 calls, who was given a cash stipend and a new grill. Second was Dylan Cole with 149 responses, followed by Allen Koczwara with 126; Shawn Aytes with 122; and Gene Messersmith with 117.
Edwin Eiser was recognized as Rookie of the Year and had 91 responses.
Top District responders
Chris Cox, Central District, with 47 runs; Robert Russell, District 3-Homestead, 62; Mason Dye, District 3-Alloway, 34 calls; Zachary Early, District 4-Genesis, 55; James Wattenbarger, District 4-Peavine, 36; Brandon Strum, District 5-Tansi, 16; Jeff Connell, District 5-Midway, 32; Billy Dodd, District 5-Big Lick, 28; Austin Depoortere, District 6-Crab Orchard, 79; Bremen Cook, District 6-Westel, 101; Joseph Bray, District 6-Hebbertsburg, 34; Brandon King, District 7-Plateau, 101; Stephen Hammy, District 7-Rinnie, 2; Carey Pehl, District 7-Mayland, 95; Kirk Farmosa, District 8-Pleasant Hill, 102; and Casey Clark, District 8-Taylor’s Chapel, 116.
Years of service
35 years. Mike Findley, James Collins, Jesse Iles and James Wattenbarger,
25 years. Monte Garrett and Clyde Winningham.
20 years. Barney Earhart and Steve Hamby.
15 years. Randall Bilbrey and Terry Long.
10 years. Matt Atkinson, Dustin Bilberry, Will Davis, Dalton Delk, Justin Dye, Randall Dye, Chris Jenkins and Tim Tutor.
5 years. Dylan Cole Michael Coleman, Mitch Jenkins, Eddy Perez and Robert Russell.
New Volunteers
Chris Cox, Central District; Ray Steele, District 3-Homestead; Edwin Eiser, District 5-Tansi; Ethan Kirk, District 6-Crab Orchard; Hunter Hoffman, District 7-Plateau; Brad Brown, District 8-Pleasant Hill; and Melvin Troyer, District 8-Pleasant Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.