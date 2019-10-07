The Upper Cumberland Women’s Club invites all professional (active or retired) women of the Upper Cumberland and their guests to join them for their Oct. 8 meeting in Cookeville at Nick’s Restaurant, 895 S. Jefferson Ave. The meeting will begin at noon.
Come meet dynamic women, enjoy a wonderful lunch where they will learn more about the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage celebration plans, which will be held in 2020. The guest speakers will be Yvonne Wood and Patricia Pierce.
For the next blessing project, they will gather Mom’s Baskets for the Stephen’s Center. However, items do not need to be brought in until the meeting on Dec. 10 at Grey Gables at noon. They will have more information at the October meeting along with suggested contents.
The menu for the day will be (pick one entrée) Cajun chicken with roasted veggies and rice pilaf or homemade lasagna with Caesar salad or roasted veggie pasta or grilled chicken house salad with soda, tea or water.
Pierce is a retired administrator from Vanderbilt University, Vision 2020 national delegate, on the National Women's History Project Board of Directors, an honorary board member of the International ATHENA Honorary Board of Directors, director on the Economic Council Foundation Board of Directors, Nashville Sports Council Board of Directors, a former Nashville CABLE Board of Directors member, a former commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission and on the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument Board.
Wood is a founding member and past chair of the Tennessee Economic Council on Women. She chaired the boards and commissions committee to promote a gender balance on state boards and commissions. She is president of the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument Board.
Wood owns Wood Conference & Event Planning. She was named Woman of the Year by Women in the Workplace and also received the Molly Todd Cup designating her as a woman who spends her life making the world a better place to live. She has been recognized for her work by the Tennessee General Assembly and the Nashville Metro Council.
She served on the Southern Regional Education Board and the International Women's Forum, is past chair of the ATHENA International Board and is on the Advisory Board of Institute for Women’s Policy Research. She has received many honors and awards through the years for her work as an advocate for women and families.
During her work career, she was director of the Medicaid Program Integrity Unit, associate director for government relations for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, director of the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation and wrote several pieces of legislation acted into law, including making scholarships available to Tennessee’s most talented students and a two-step pay increase for employees successfully completing the CPS exam.
The price for the luncheon will be $15 payable at the door (plus gratuity to be left on the table for the servers). Extra donations for the annual scholarship/benevolent fund are always welcome. (A portion of the proceeds is dedicated to the UCWC scholarship and /or benevolent fund to support local women’s advocacy issues.)
They also invite women to become a member or renew their membership today. It helps them do the good they do! Come to the meeting and learn more about the group and those involved. It’s an excellent networking and enriching opportunity. To RSVP, email ucwomensclub@gmail.com.
