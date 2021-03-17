The Upper Cumberland SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) will host a free webinar, The ABCs of Medicare, March 19 from 9 a.m. until noon. This virtual event is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about the ins and outs of Medicare, whether you are a beneficiary yourself or wanting to help a loved one.
All of the basics of Medicare will be discussed, including knowing the different types of coverage, plan options, enrollment periods, and extra help programs for low-income assistance. After learning the basics, SHIP staff will have a question-and-answer session where any and all questions can be answered.
SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) and SMP (Senior Medicare Patrol) are administered locally by UCDD and cover all 14 Upper Cumberland counties. SHIP/SMP representatives provide free and unbiased Medicare counseling for any questions or abuse concerns. Staff also screen Medicare beneficiaries for low-income assistance programs. Got Medicare? Got questions? Call SHIP at 1-877-801-0044 or 931-432-4150.
Visit the Upper Cumberland SHIP Facebook Page at facebook.com/UCSHIP or email ship@ucdd.org to register or learn more.
